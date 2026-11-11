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Ecuador Zeroes Import VAT on Power Generation Equipment

World

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has signed Executive Decree No. 530, a move that alters the tax environment for the country's energy sector by zeroing out the value-added tax (VAT) and the foreign currency remittance tax (ISD) on equipment required for building or updating power generation capacity.

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Photo: Сайт Министерства иностранных дел России
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The new regulation is codified in Article 194 of the Regulations for the Application of the Internal Tax Regime. The exemption covers the import and purchase of turbines, generators, inverters, and associated systems, applying to all stages of the lifecycle from design and installation to maintenance.

The scope includes both traditional thermal plants and renewable technologies such as wind, hydro, solar, geothermal, tidal, and wave power. The decree also extends support to projects utilizing biomass, biogas, green hydrogen, and nuclear energy. Additionally, the tax relief applies to independent power producer infrastructure, regardless of whether these assets are connected to the National Synchronized System.

This policy is grounded in a legal opinion issued by the Ministry of Economic and Productive Development, document No. MDEP-VGF-2026-0708-O, dated November 10, 2026. The zero ISD rate is fixed for imports of the specified equipment, with the specific list of goods and subheadings to be approved by the Ministry of Energy, the Revenue Service (SRI), and the Customs Administration (Senae). The benefits will take effect immediately upon the official publication of this list.

A transitional provision is included for investors who made contributions earlier in the year. Taxes paid during 2026, starting from January 1, may be included as deductible expenses when calculating income tax, provided these amounts have not previously been used as a tax credit or refunded by the state.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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