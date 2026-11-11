Kazakhstan Plans 57,000-Ton Annual Capacity for First Domestic Bio-Jet Fuel Plant in Rudny

Planned for the city of Rudny in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region, the first domestic facility for producing aviation fuel from vegetable sources is set to launch, according to the national company KazMunayGas. The production chain bypasses oil entirely, using bioethanol derived from grain processing as the feedstock. Through a specific technological process, this ethanol is converted into aviation kerosene, which carries a lower carbon footprint than traditional jet fuel.

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KazMunayGas is implementing the project alongside the American firm KBR and the Kazakh holding KazFoodProducts. The facility's projected design capacity stands at up to 57,000 tons of fuel annually.

As of now, the project is in the technical documentation preparation phase, with that stage scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027. Following this, the design phase will begin, while specific dates for construction start and operational launch remain undetermined.