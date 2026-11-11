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Kyrgyz Republic Youth Budget Tops 60 Million Soms in 2026

World

The budget for youth initiatives in the Kyrgyz Republic has expanded significantly over recent years, reaching a volume of over 60 million soms in 2026, according to Soizbek Nadirbekov, first deputy minister of culture, information, and youth policy.

Big break
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Big break

The trajectory of this funding marks a shift from minimal allocations to substantial state support. While the annual budget was 4 million soms in earlier years, it rose to 50 million soms in 2025 before surpassing the current 60 million soms threshold in 2026. Nadirbekov noted in an interview with Kabar agency that even a doubling of the budget from 4 to 8 million soms in 2022 was considered a significant milestone at the time. The current financial position allows the ministry to broaden its operational scope with the youth demographic.

These additional resources are allocated to launch state social orders, provide direct funding for youth projects, and support initiatives from the younger generation. The deputy minister attributed the increase in budgetary appropriations to the country's broader economic indicators, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan's development rates remain high both within Central Asia and across the CIS region.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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