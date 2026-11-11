Bulgaria's EU exports jump 13.2% as mineral fuel trade accelerates

Bulgaria's exports of goods to the European Union grew by 13.2% in the first eight months of 2026, reaching 20.289 billion euros, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Statistics Institute (NSI). The momentum accelerated sharply in August, when year-on-year exports to the bloc jumped 25.6% to 2.595 billion euros. This shift reflects a specific change in flow rather than a broad trade war; the data indicates a strengthening of existing intra-EU supply chains, particularly driven by energy and mineral products.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Platform economy. A man in a vest in a warehouse with a box

The transmission of this growth is visible in the composition of trade. Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, and France remain the core partners, accounting for 68.1% of Bulgaria's EU-bound exports. Within this structure, the sector for mineral fuels, oils, and similar products posted the largest gain, rising 49.7%. Conversely, other finished goods saw a contraction of 19.6%, suggesting that the economic adaptation in this trade lane is driven by resource-heavy flows rather than general manufacturing resilience.

On the import side, Bulgaria purchased 21.033 billion euros worth of goods from the EU during the same period, a 6.4% increase over the previous year. The primary suppliers were Germany, Romania, Greece, Italy, and the Netherlands. The most significant rise in import volumes occurred in unprocessed materials not intended for human consumption (excluding fuels), which increased by 9.8%. In contrast, imports of alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic drinks, and tobacco products fell by 3.8%.

The net result for the January-August period was a trade deficit of 743.5 million euros with EU partners. However, the balance reversed in August, registering a positive trade surplus of 240.1 million euros. This monthly fluctuation highlights that while the annual aggregate remains negative, the immediate monthly flow allows for a temporary positive position, complicating any simple narrative of structural dependency.

Including partners outside the EU, Bulgaria's total goods export reached 31.177 billion euros, up 10.0%, while total imports stood at 39.251 billion euros, up 14.5%. The overall trade balance for the country for the first eight months of 2026 remained negative at 8.074 billion euros. These figures, based on customs declarations and Intrastat declarations, suggest that while intra-EU trade is deepening, Bulgaria's broader external trade position continues to see imports growing at a faster pace than exports.