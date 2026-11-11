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Kazakhstan Updates Traffic Rules for Autonomous Vehicles and Electric Scooters

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Updated traffic regulations in Kazakhstan take effect on November 20, 2026, introducing changes to vehicle warm-up restrictions, light electric vehicle classification, speed limits for commercial transport, and the legal framework for autonomous vehicles, according to Kolesa. kz.

Scooters
Photo: Собственная работа by Артём Светлов is licensed under Creative Commons
Scooters

The rules no longer prohibit standing still with a running engine in populated areas if it causes inconvenience to residents. This provision previously led to disputes between drivers and residents during winter months.

Classification of Bicycles and Scooters

The definition of a bicycle has been refined to include only two- or more-wheeled vehicles powered exclusively by human muscular force. Motorized vehicles meeting specific technical specifications are now classified as mopeds. Consequently, their operation requires a valid driver's license and police registration, and they are prohibited from using sidewalks and pedestrian paths.

Simultaneously, the ban on children under 14 riding regular bicycles on the right edge of the roadway or in public transport lanes has been removed.

Operating rules for electric scooters have been formalized. Bicycle lanes and paths are designated as the priority routes. In their absence, riders may use the shoulder or the right edge of the roadway, including public transport lanes, provided they travel in a single file. The prohibition against riding on sidewalks and pedestrian paths, which has been in effect since August 25, 2026, is now explicitly codified in the new version of the traffic rules.

Speed Limits and Autonomous Transport

Conditions for buses and freight vehicles are also changing. While the standard speed limit in populated areas remains 50 km/h, the new regulations allow for special speed modes indicated by road signs, with a maximum cap of 90 km/h. This permits such vehicles to travel at speeds comparable to passenger cars on specific sections, such as the Western Outer Ring Road (WOAD) or Al-Farabi Avenue in Almaty.

The traffic code now includes a dedicated chapter regulating autonomous vehicles for the first time. This section establishes operational procedures and defines the responsibilities of remote operators. In the event of a traffic accident, the operator is required to notify the police and call an ambulance if there are casualties. These norms establish a regulatory foundation for autonomous transport, though they do not automatically grant permission for unrestricted movement on all roads in the country.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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