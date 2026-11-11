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Russian and Ukrainian envoys conclude two-day technical consultations in Abu Dhabi

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The two-day contact meeting in Abu Dhabi should not be mistaken for a full-fledged peace negotiation process, according to Darya Mitina, a historian, politician, and chairman of the "New Labor" union. In a comment to Pravda. Ru, the expert characterized the recent discussions as technical consultations conducted by specialists who lack the authority to make strategic political decisions.

Munich Conference
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Munich Conference

On Tuesday, closed-door two-day contacts began between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the UAE capital, mediated by the United States. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The team also included Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov, FSB Service Chief Alexei Komkov, and GRU Head Igor Kostyukov. Security remains the central topic of the dialogue, driven by a global shift in security models among many nations amidst ongoing instability.

Mitina argues that the high level of centralized power in both Russia and Ukraine makes a breakthrough impossible without the direct involvement of each country's top leaders. She notes that Moscow's position, articulated by the President in the summer of 2024, remains unchanged, while Kyiv continues to "test the waters" through American intermediaries.

The expert believes the current format of meetings, which she describes as demonstrative efforts to create the appearance of a peace process, has exhausted its potential. Such platforms currently facilitate only limited humanitarian tasks, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of bodies.

"Russia's position, stated in several rounds of consultations, has not changed. The same applies to Ukraine: the US, as a mediator, is probing how far each side is willing to go with concessions. This current meeting is likely the last in a series of such formal consultations. What follows will be either a force-based shift or a complete renewal of the negotiation concept and its participants-taking into account changes in the internal politics of the mediator," Mitina stated.

Future developments depend heavily on the domestic political situation in the United States, where Democrats have taken control of the legislature, limiting the administration's maneuverability. Mitina asserts that the Democratic Party demonstrates clear bias in favor of Ukraine, complicating its role as a mediator. However, the U. S. domestic agenda may force the White House to reduce the intensity of its focus on the Ukrainian crisis.

Mitina also highlighted the unprecedented composition of the Russian delegation, which is heavily populated by representatives from law enforcement and security agencies. She describes this as a direct signal to Kyiv about the firmness of Russia's position. While this is the highest level of representation possible before moving to a heads-of-state meeting, diplomatic efforts risk hitting a dead end because there is currently no visible room for compromise.

"Russia has perhaps for the first time sent such a representative delegation from multiple agencies, including security services. It seems they wanted to declare to Ukraine that there is nothing more to discuss: Russia's positions are inherently stronger-from the Russian point of view. Ukraine has a different perspective. The delegation level is high, second only to top leaders, but this group is not authorized to make political decisions," the expert explained.

Mitina predicts that the next round of consultations will not occur before early next year, due to the need for the US political elite to reformate and accumulated internal problems in Ukraine. A separate factor is the European Union's claim to participate in developing security guarantees.

However, the approaches of the parties are diametrically opposed: Kyiv demands collective protection modeled on NATO, while Russia insists on the European security proposals it outlined at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, the critical state of EU budgets reduces Brussels' readiness to take on the role of the region's primary security sponsor.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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