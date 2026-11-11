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Uzbekistan Expands Pediatric Oncology Care With Broader Drug Access

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Uzbekistan has reported significant expansions in pediatric oncology care, highlighting a substantial increase in access to costly anticancer drugs and high-tech surgical procedures. According to data presented during a 'Government Hour' session in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Mazhilis, the list of medications provided free of charge to children expanded from 89 to 194 items.

Uzbekistan. Examination of children by a doctor
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Uzbekistan. Examination of children by a doctor

Availability of necessary antitumor drugs improved markedly, rising from a level sufficient for only one-third of patients to 88% overall, with some treatment areas reaching 100% coverage. Ministry of Health officials also noted progress in early disease detection; the share of cases identified at early stages increased from 23% in 2023 to 28% by 2025.

Clinical outcomes have improved as well. One-year survival rates for hematoblastosis patients rose from 17% to 42-43%, while rates for solid tumors increased from 37% to 44.5%. At the Scientific and Practical Medical Center of Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology for Children, the number of surgeries performed grew from 330 in 2023 to 877 in 2025. High-tech interventions increased from 35 to 165 during the same period, and 36 growing endoprostheses were implanted between 2025 and 2026, indicating an expansion in surgical capabilities. These figures were included in the report of Health Minister E. Adilov regarding the implementation of the National Strategy for the Fight Against Childhood Cancer for 2025-2030.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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