Library and Archives Canada Requires Human Authorship Declaration for New ISBNs

In August 2025, Library and Archives Canada (BAC) updated the conditions for assigning International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN). Publishers and self-publishing authors must now declare that their texts were written by humans rather than generated by artificial intelligence. This rule restricts access to identification standards for AI-created works, complicating their commercial distribution in Canada's English-speaking market.

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As the national ISBN agency for English-language publications in Canada, BAC does not immediately refuse the first block of numbers. However, it evaluates the frequency and volume of subsequent requests. If an entity demonstrates suspiciously high issuance intensity, such as requesting thousands of numbers in a short period, BAC delays the release of the next block. The standard block size for self-published works is 10 numbers. This administrative measure aims to prevent an influx of AI-generated products and protect the intellectual rights of human authors.

Lacking an ISBN does not make selling a book impossible, but it significantly complicates logistics and integration into retail networks like Amazon. BAC emphasizes that once a book is on the market, its number is not revoked, but the agency monitors the volume of applications to ensure equal access to its services. Professor Emmanuel Arseneault of the University of Montreal notes that this step establishes the position that a work receiving an ISBN must be the result of human intellectual or artistic activity, not a computational process. Publisher and author associations support this decision, viewing it as a tool to protect the structure of the book market.

In the French-speaking segment, ISBNs are assigned by the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ). As of publication, BAnQ had not yet implemented similar restrictions, awaiting a position from the International ISBN Agency. However, institutional resources are already feeling the strain. Miraille Laforce, director of acquisitions at BAnQ, reports a sharp increase in requests: while more than 1,000 ISBN sequences were issued in 2024-2025, approximately 1,000 had already been issued by the end of September 2025, with a projection to reach 2,000 by year's end. Self-publishing is the primary driver of this growth.

This surge creates a dual burden. First, BAnQ staff must recruit additional personnel to meet the 10-day issuance deadline. Second, it pressures the mandatory deposit system. By law, each publisher must submit two copies of every publication to the national library for cultural heritage preservation. Julie Rodriguez, director-general of the national library at BAnQ, indicates that the increase in published books, including those generated by AI, places physical stress on storage systems, whether on physical shelves or in digital archives. The agency is consulting with other national libraries and the book community to determine an optimal strategy that preserves authentic cultural heritage without hindrance.