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Tehran Province Gas Company completes winter peak infrastructure repairs

World

In preparation for the upcoming winter peak, the Tehran Province Gas Company has completed a major overhaul of its distribution network, specifically targeting pressure regulation stations that previously suffered from critical pressure losses in rapidly developing districts.

Regional infrastructure restrictions. Power station
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Regional infrastructure restrictions. Power station

The engineering teams focused on repairing the pressure-reducing stations, which serve as the critical link between main trunk lines and end-users. Alireza Avani, the company's general director, confirmed that the capital repairs are finished, allowing the system to maintain stable fuel delivery even when demand hits its maximum during freezing weather.

Alongside the hardware upgrades, the utility has implemented a demand management protocol to relieve load on the network. Residents are advised to maintain indoor temperatures at 18 degrees Celsius. According to the company's engineers, lowering the thermostat by just one degree reduces gas consumption by approximately 6 percent.

To further secure the grid, the company has deployed rapid-response teams to handle potential emergencies, creating a safety buffer that combines restored infrastructure capacity with strict consumption regulation to minimize the risk of technical failures in the distribution system.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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