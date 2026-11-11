Costa Rica Survey Shows Surge in Media Trust Amid Heightened Journalism Risk Perception

In a fourth survey on freedom of expression and media trust in Costa Rica, 58% of respondents described the practice of journalism as dangerous, while only 35% considered the dissemination of public information safe. The study was conducted jointly by the Program for Freedom of Expression and the Right to Information (Proledi), the Communication Research Center (Cicom), and the Political Research Center (CIEP) at the University of Costa Rica (UCR). The methodology involved 993 telephone interviews carried out between September 2 and 14, 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamarindowiki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Costa Rica

The data indicates a sharp increase in trust toward the professional community. Confidence in journalists rose to 71.5%, up from 51.7% in 2024, while overall trust in media organizations climbed to 56.2% from 32.6% in 2023. In the hierarchy of public institutions, state universities held the highest trust level at 57.8%. President Laura Chacón followed with 52.1%, and television news secured the third position at 50.3%. In contrast, deputies, influencers, and cabinet members registered the lowest levels of trust.

The report notes a gender divide in the perception of risks: women reported a higher likelihood of feeling endangered by journalistic work and expressed greater reluctance to voice opinions on social media due to fear of repression. This group was also more prone to avoid news consumption due to emotional discomfort. Perceptions of censorship remained divided, with 48.7% asserting that no censorship exists in Costa Rica, while 46% claimed the opposite. However, 60.1% of respondents attributed a respectful attitude toward freedom of expression to the current government.

Authors of the study link this positive shift to a change in administration, contrasting the communication styles of President Chacón and her predecessor, Rodrigo Chaves. The document highlights that while Chacón has publicly criticized specific media outlets, she rarely uses direct disqualifying language against journalists from official platforms, a practice that characterized the weekly press conferences of the Chaves administration.

The survey also addressed state funding mechanisms for media. Sixty percent of respondents condemned the practice of directing government advertising contracts toward media outlets loyal to the government, characterizing such distribution as an abuse of public resources.