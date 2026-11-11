Philippines launches first Certified Event Sustainability program in Cebu City for 2026

Cebu is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the global meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market by introducing professional sustainability accreditation for its event workforce, aiming to meet the tightening environmental standards of international corporate clients.

The initiative comes as global event organizers increasingly integrate environmental credentials into their procurement processes, making sustainability a deciding factor in the selection of destinations, venues, and local partners. To address this, Envi-Comm Corp., in collaboration with Singapore-based NTUC LearningHub and the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (Saceos), will launch the Philippines' first Certified Event Sustainability (CES) program in Cebu City from November 23 to 27, 2026.

Bridging the operational gap

While many hotels and event venues in Cebu already possess an awareness of green practices, the program seeks to transition the industry from general awareness to technical execution. Karlo Cuizon, founder of Envi-Comm, noted that businesses require practitioners capable of implementing systematic sustainability-specifically in waste management, carbon emission reduction, responsible sourcing, and resource consumption.

A critical pain point identified is food waste, which remains a significant issue due to the high volume of catering at large-scale events without rigorous monitoring of leftovers. The CES accreditation aims to provide a framework to mitigate these inefficiencies, alongside addressing transportation-related emissions and the ecological footprint of venue selection.

Competitive incentives and regional standards

The drive for certification is rooted in market incentives. Yvonne Liow, CEO of Envi-Comm, highlighted that in Singapore, event companies are required to have at least one CES-accredited professional to operate. While the Philippines does not yet have such a mandate, adopting these standards allows Cebu to align with the requirements of high-value international accounts that may demand certified professionals as a prerequisite for partnership.

Cebu was selected as the pilot site due to its robust infrastructure and a growing inventory of venues capable of hosting international delegations. This move supports the Department of Tourism's (DOT) MICE Roadmap 2030, which targets P25 billion in industry revenues and seeks to establish the Philippines as a premier destination for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets. The city is also preparing to host MICECon 2027, providing a timely window to showcase its upgraded capabilities.

Program structure and accreditation

The 60-hour, five-day course consists of two core modules on sustainability strategies for MICE and tourism operations, plus an elective on sustainability storytelling. Participants must complete all modules and assessments to receive a certificate of competency from NTUC LearningHub and accreditation from Saceos.

The certification is valid for three years and is recognized across the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The program is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including event planners, venue operators, marketing executives, and hospitality professionals, regardless of their prior experience in sustainability.