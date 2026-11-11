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Cebu officials discuss massive quarrying extraction and revenue collection for 2026

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) examined the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office's (Penro) oversight of quarrying operations during budget deliberations on November 11, 2026, focusing on permit compliance and revenue collection from operators.

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A geologist is examining a large, transparent crystal in the laboratory

During the session, PB Member Celestino "Tining” Martinez III questioned Penro head Rodel Bontuyan regarding quarrying activities in Consolacion that had triggered a cease-and-desist order (CDO). Martinez, prompted by correspondence from the Consolacion Municipal Government, requested a list of companies holding active permits and accreditations.

Disputes over Consolacion extraction

Bontuyan explained that Penro received a report of massive quarrying in January, after which the office conducted an inspection and survey before issuing the CDO. He stated that at the time of the inspection, more than 200,000 cubic meters of material had already been extracted and disposed of for a reclamation project in the Tayud area.

The identity of the contractor and the specific reclamation project was not disclosed. Bontuyan noted that the contractor held a local site development permit and an environmental compliance certificate, but these documents authorized the disposal of only approximately 14,000 metric tons, or more than 9,000 cubic meters.

According to Bontuyan, the contractor's application for a gratuitous permit was denied because provincial ordinance reserves such permits for government entities directly administering projects without the use of private contractors. Consequently, Penro issued a special disposal permit on September 11. Bontuyan stated that the company paid nearly P15 million for the extracted and disposed materials, though it remained unclear whether this amount included penalties or if separate sanctions were imposed.

Bontuyan further indicated that the contractor had paid for 110,000 cubic meters and was seeking authorization for another 100,000 cubic meters while awaiting payment orders for a remaining volume linked to a road project. The exact relationship between these volumes and the materials already extracted, as well as the connection between the road and reclamation projects, was not clarified.

Revenue fluctuations

Regarding financial performance, Bontuyan reported that Penro recorded P358.467 million in gross revenue as of September. For the entirety of 2025, collections totaled P558.421 million. No figure was provided for the January-September 2025 period to determine if a year-on-year decline occurred.

Bontuyan stated that Penro does not have an annual revenue projection and that the collection report for October was not yet available. He attributed lower collections to a combination of factors, including weaker demand, reduced extraction rates, and slower infrastructure activity, such as fewer Department of Public Works and Highways projects. He also cited higher fuel costs linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Changes in material valuations also impacted collections. Bontuyan cited a reduction in the limestone extraction fee from P60 to P30 per cubic meter. When asked if the six-month validity of disposal permits affected revenue, Bontuyan said Penro could not definitively link lower collections to the permitting system.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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