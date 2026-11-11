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Mactan-Cebu International Airport named Airport Experience of the Year-Philippines at TDM Awards

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has been named Airport Experience of the Year-Philippines at the 2026 Travel Daily Media (TDM) Travel Trade Excellence Awards-Asia, a distinction that underscores its role as a primary gateway for international connectivity in the country.

A passenger plane at the airport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
A passenger plane at the airport

The recognition forms part of a broader award sweep for Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Airports, the private operator behind MCIA. At the ceremony held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, all three airports under the company's management received top honors.

MCIA's winning entry was the CEB Connects program, an air-to-air transfer service designed to streamline passenger movement between flights. In 2025, the program facilitated more than 660,000 transfers across six airline partners. From January to September of this year, the service processed over 678,000 such transfers.

This latest accolade adds to a recent list of regional distinctions for the Cebu hub, which includes the Airport of the Year in Asia title at the 2025 TDM awards and the Best Airport in Asia-Pacific recognition in the five-million to 15-million passenger category at the 2024 Airport Service Quality Awards.

Sustainability and Safety Initiatives

The other two AIC-managed airports also secured category-specific awards. Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) won Sustainability Initiative of the Year-Philippines for its Eco-Airport Project. This initiative encompasses seven environmental efforts, including the deployment of solar power, water conservation measures, the use of electric ground equipment, plastic reduction strategies, and conservation partnerships with the Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark.

Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental received the Health and Safety Initiative of the Year-Philippines award. LIA was recognized for its Digital Hazard Ecosystem, a QR-code-based reporting tool that allows staff to flag potential safety risks. The system has supported the management of thousands of aircraft movements without incidents involving runway incursions, runway excursions, or aircraft ground damage.

Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of AIC Airports, stated that the awards reflect the company's commitment to enhancing the passenger experience, promoting sustainable operations, and maintaining high safety standards across its network.

New International Routes

Concurrently, Cebu's international air connectivity expanded with the launch of direct flights by Vietjet to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. MCIA welcomed the airline's inaugural flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 11 and 12, respectively, adding two new destinations to its international route map.

Vietjet chief executive officer Nguyen Thanh Son noted that the new routes are expected to provide travelers in Cebu and neighboring areas with more convenient and affordable access to Vietnam while encouraging more Vietnamese visitors to the Philippines. He added that the services aim to stimulate two-way travel and link tourism-rich destinations in both countries.

With the addition of these two routes, MCIA now connects to 28 domestic and 17 international destinations, served by four Philippine-based and 19 foreign airline partners.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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