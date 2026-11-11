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Philippines introduces National Cybersecurity and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act

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Senate Bill 2248 has been filed to establish a dedicated National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA), a legislative response to a surge in reported data breaches affecting both public and private sectors in the Philippines. The proposed measure, known as the National Cybersecurity and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, aims to create a central authority responsible for developing and implementing a national cybersecurity strategy.

Data leak
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Data leak

Sen. Bam Aquino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, stated that the NCSA would serve as the primary institution for coordinating cybersecurity efforts across government agencies, private companies, and international partners. The agency would oversee policies, improve inter-agency coordination, and help curb online scams that exploit compromised personal information.

Proposed Regulatory Framework

Under the bill, government agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and local government units would be mandated to adopt minimum cybersecurity and resilience measures to protect their networks and digital services. Operators of critical information infrastructure would face stricter requirements, including regular risk assessments, submission of audit reports, continuous monitoring, and prompt reporting of high-risk incidents. The legislation also seeks to establish cybersecurity standards and provide training for micro, small, and medium enterprises to enhance their defensive capabilities.

The bill further encourages research and development in cybersecurity through partnerships with academic institutions and international counterparts, aiming to build local expertise and strengthen the country's technological infrastructure.

Context of Recent Breaches

The proposal follows a significant increase in cyber incidents. On November 10, 2026, cybersecurity monitoring group Deep Web Konek reported a wave of data exposures involving 23 major national government agencies, educational institutions, and private entities. The National Privacy Commission confirmed that 10 government agencies had reported personal data breach incidents, including the Presidential Commission on Good Government, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Healthcare provider St. Luke's Medical Center also reportedly experienced a cybersecurity incident affecting its mobile application.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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