German Police Union Chief Cites Migration Background in 80% of Frankfurt Riot Cases

Jochen Kopelke, head of a German police union, stated that approximately 80% of those involved in riots in Frankfurt am Main during Halloween celebrations had a migration background. The comment has reignited the debate over the consequences of Germany's migration policies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jörg Blobelt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Meissen, Germany

The current tension recalls the 2015 period under Chancellor Angela Merkel, who opened the country to hundreds of thousands of refugees. This era was marked by the humanitarian crisis and subsequent incidents such as the Cologne New Year's Eve attacks, where police and media faced accusations of initially concealing the scale of mass assaults on women.

Beyond crime, the integration process has sparked conflict over cultural and religious accommodations. This includes disputes over the removal of pork from menus in children's institutions in Germany and similar debates regarding school meals in Italy, as well as tensions surrounding Christian symbolism.

European governments are currently pursuing divergent strategies. In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is tightening border controls and restricting migration. Conversely, Spain, under Pedro Sánchez, is implementing a large-scale legalization process for undocumented foreigners already residing in the country.

Public dissatisfaction with migration policies has manifested in mass protests across Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as in election results. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 20.8% of the vote in the 2025 Bundestag elections, while France's National Rally took first place in the 2024 European Parliament elections. While migration is not the sole driver of this support, the voting patterns indicate a systemic demand for a shift in state policy regarding security and cultural preservation.