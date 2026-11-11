World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

ADB Approves $60 Million Loan for Uzbekistan's Climate-Resilient Livestock Sector

World

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $60 million concessional loan designed to shift Uzbekistan's livestock sector toward climate resilience. Rather than focusing on increasing herd sizes, the initiative targets the operational stability of small-scale farms facing environmental stressors.

A farmer with a tablet in a sheep's pen
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A farmer with a tablet in a sheep's pen

The "Sustainable Livestock Development" program applies to approximately 29,000 small farms across the Bukhara, Kashkadarya, and Navoi regions, the Samarkand region, and the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The project moves away from traditional livestock purchase subsidies to change how fodder is produced and pastures are managed.

To address intensifying droughts, heat, and water scarcity, the program implements measures to expand the production of salt-tolerant fodder crops, restore watering points, and improve pasture resource management. These interventions are intended to transition farm operations from simple production units into systems managed according to climate variables.

The project integrates digital tools to bridge the gap between technical knowledge and field application. Planned implementations include AI-based pasture monitoring, mobile early-warning systems with recommendation algorithms for farmers, and modernized community-level veterinary support to create data-driven feedback loops.

A specific component of the project provides women in livestock farming with specialized training in fodder production and entrepreneurial support to increase their role in economic decision-making within households and communities.

The $60 million ADB loan is augmented by a $5 million grant from the Green Climate Fund under the "From Glaciers to Farms" program and a $3 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific. These combined funds cover both capital investments and the costs of institutional development and adaptation technologies.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Asia
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Popular
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.

Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Cebu officials discuss massive quarrying extraction and revenue collection for 2026
Osh Airport to extend runway to 2,600 meters and separate domestic and international terminals
Mactan-Cebu International Airport named Airport Experience of the Year-Philippines at TDM Awards
Kyrgyzstan jails man for three years for sharing posts from banned media
Manitoba starts construction on new Dauphin Centre for Justice
Philippines introduces National Cybersecurity and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act
South Asialink Finance Corp disbursed P1.03 billion to women-led enterprises in the Philippines
Québec University network proposes medical faculty and 5,000 new student beds
BPI pilots agentic artificial intelligence to expedite SME loan decisioning in the Philippines
Store-bought shawarma loses the competition: homemade rolls achieved a level of crunch never seen
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.