ADB Approves $60 Million Loan for Uzbekistan's Climate-Resilient Livestock Sector

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $60 million concessional loan designed to shift Uzbekistan's livestock sector toward climate resilience. Rather than focusing on increasing herd sizes, the initiative targets the operational stability of small-scale farms facing environmental stressors.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A farmer with a tablet in a sheep's pen

The "Sustainable Livestock Development" program applies to approximately 29,000 small farms across the Bukhara, Kashkadarya, and Navoi regions, the Samarkand region, and the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The project moves away from traditional livestock purchase subsidies to change how fodder is produced and pastures are managed.

To address intensifying droughts, heat, and water scarcity, the program implements measures to expand the production of salt-tolerant fodder crops, restore watering points, and improve pasture resource management. These interventions are intended to transition farm operations from simple production units into systems managed according to climate variables.

The project integrates digital tools to bridge the gap between technical knowledge and field application. Planned implementations include AI-based pasture monitoring, mobile early-warning systems with recommendation algorithms for farmers, and modernized community-level veterinary support to create data-driven feedback loops.

A specific component of the project provides women in livestock farming with specialized training in fodder production and entrepreneurial support to increase their role in economic decision-making within households and communities.

The $60 million ADB loan is augmented by a $5 million grant from the Green Climate Fund under the "From Glaciers to Farms" program and a $3 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific. These combined funds cover both capital investments and the costs of institutional development and adaptation technologies.