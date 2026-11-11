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Greece's Housing Costs Drive 40% of Inflation Despite Subsidies and New Supply Programs

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Greece's housing cost containment strategies are currently failing to curb rising prices, despite government support measures and planned expansions of affordable housing. Housing expenses remain the primary driver of the country's inflation, accounting for nearly 40% of the overall price increase. According to the Greek Statistical Service (ELSTAT), total inflation reached 5.7% in October, with 2.2 percentage points attributable directly to housing-related costs. This category, which includes rent, energy, maintenance, and utility bills, saw a 15.1% year-over-year increase, up from 14.7% in September.

Greece, Athens
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Greece, Athens

Energy costs within the housing category contributed most significantly to inflation. Electricity added 0.71 percentage points to the overall rate, followed by fuel oil for heating at 0.56 points, natural gas at 0.40 points, and rent at 0.30 points. This trend is not unique to Greece; similar housing cost increases were recorded across Europe in October, with a 14.2% rise in Belgium, 10.8% in Cyprus, and 8.6% in Slovenia. However, the impact on Greece's total inflation rate is particularly pronounced.

In response, the government introduced a mechanism to refund a portion of rent. Primary residence tenants can receive up to 800 euros annually, with an additional 50 euros for each dependent child. While these subsidies alleviate household budget pressure, they have not stopped the rise in rental rates themselves. Rent increased by 6.8% year-over-year and by 1.3% in October alone, despite the financial support. A similar dynamic exists in the energy sector, where increased heating allowances and fuel oil subsidies cover only a fraction of the rising bills, leaving a significant burden on consumers as base service and resource prices continue to climb.

To address supply constraints, the government is implementing the "Anakainozo — Nikiyazo" ("I Renovate — I Rent") program, offering subsidies of up to 8,100 euros for property owners who lease their units for at least three years. On October 29, a new "Home Repair" initiative was launched with a 500 million euro budget, providing grants of up to 36,000 euros for repairs and energy efficiency improvements. Additionally, restrictions on new short-term rentals have been imposed in specific areas of Athens and Thessaloniki. Nevertheless, the expansion of social housing, planned through the "social reciprocal benefit" mechanism, remains delayed relative to initial timelines. The effectiveness of these policies will ultimately be measured by the number of available affordable units and the stability of rental rates, as subsidies support demand but do not replace the need for increased supply of affordable housing.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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