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Kyrgyzstan-Gulf trade grew ninefold, driven by electronics re-exports

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Trade between Kyrgyzstan and the countries of the Persian Gulf has expanded nearly ninefold over the last five years, rising from $20 million to $185 million, according to recent data.

Mobile phone
Photo: Infobae is licensed under public domain
Mobile phone

A significant portion of this growth is concentrated in exports to the United Arab Emirates. In 2025, electronics-dominated by mobile phones-accounted for between 80% and 87% of Kyrgyzstan's exports to the UAE.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EADB) notes that a substantial volume of these shipments consists of re-exports, where goods are imported and then exported again without undergoing significant processing within the country.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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