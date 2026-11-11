Kyrgyzstan-Gulf trade grew ninefold, driven by electronics re-exports

Trade between Kyrgyzstan and the countries of the Persian Gulf has expanded nearly ninefold over the last five years, rising from $20 million to $185 million, according to recent data.

Photo: Infobae is licensed under public domain Mobile phone

A significant portion of this growth is concentrated in exports to the United Arab Emirates. In 2025, electronics-dominated by mobile phones-accounted for between 80% and 87% of Kyrgyzstan's exports to the UAE.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EADB) notes that a substantial volume of these shipments consists of re-exports, where goods are imported and then exported again without undergoing significant processing within the country.