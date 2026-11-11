Osh Airport to double aircraft parking stands and extend runway

Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, has detailed the current progress of construction and modernization works at Osh International Airport during a press briefing on November 11, 2026.

Photo: stroi.mos.ru by Комплекс градостроительной политики и строительства города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Аэропорт

Terminal Reconfiguration

The project centers on the construction of a new airport terminal spanning 25,000 square meters. Once operational, this facility will be dedicated exclusively to serving international flights. To optimize passenger flow and operational efficiency, the existing terminal is scheduled for a comprehensive capital renovation, after which it will be repurposed to handle domestic aviation lines.

Airside and Landside Capacity

Technical upgrades to the airfield include a 400-meter extension of the existing runway. The airport's capacity for aircraft handling is being significantly scaled, with the number of aircraft parking stands increasing from 12 to 23.

To accommodate the projected increase in passenger traffic, a new parking facility with a capacity for 600 vehicles is currently under construction.