World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Osh Airport to extend runway to 2,600 meters and separate domestic and international terminals

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Osh International Airport is currently implementing a comprehensive modernization program focusing on increasing aircraft throughput, upgrading runway load-bearing capacity, and separating international and domestic passenger flows. According to Timurlan Madanbekov, the airport director, the project involves a combination of new construction and the technical upgrading of existing infrastructure.

View of the airfield through the windows of the terminal with planes on the platform
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены
View of the airfield through the windows of the terminal with planes on the platform

Terminal and Ground Infrastructure

A new airport terminal is under construction with a total area exceeding 25,000 square meters. The main structural frame, roofing, and external engineering networks have been completed, with current work focusing on internal partitions and glazing. To support increased passenger traffic, a new parking facility for 600 vehicles is also being built.

Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC "Airports of Kyrgyzstan," stated that the new terminal will be dedicated to international flights. The existing terminal will undergo a capital overhaul and will be repurposed exclusively for domestic aviation, establishing a two-terminal operational system.

Runway and Airside Capacity

The technical specifications of the runway are being upgraded to accommodate larger aircraft and higher frequency. The runway length is being extended by 400 meters, increasing from 2,200 meters to 2,600 meters. The project includes the application of a new asphalt surface, which will raise the Pavement Classification Number (PCN) from the current 44-50 range to 72.

To reduce runway occupancy time, three additional taxiways are being constructed. Madanbekov noted that aircraft currently require 8 to 10 minutes to clear the runway after landing; the new taxiways are designed to shorten this window and increase the overall capacity of the airfield. Additionally, the number of aircraft parking stands is being increased from 12 to 23 through the allocation of additional land plots.

Navigation and Visibility Systems

The airport is working to align its landing equipment to Category III standards to maintain operations during dense fog. While a Category III Instrument Landing System (ILS) was installed three years ago, the associated light-signal equipment currently remains at Category I. Full operational capability for Category III landings will be achieved once the lighting systems are upgraded to match the ILS specifications.

Timeline of Completion

  • January-February 2027: Expected completion of the new terminal and aircraft parking stands.
  • 2027: Construction of the three taxiways and the primary taxiway path.
  • Summer 2027: The runway will be closed for eight hours daily to allow for phased asphalt renewal.
  • End of 2027: Full completion of the runway reconstruction.
See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Asia
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Asia
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
United Kingdom
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Popular
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.

Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Cebu officials discuss massive quarrying extraction and revenue collection for 2026
Osh Airport to extend runway to 2,600 meters and separate domestic and international terminals
Mactan-Cebu International Airport named Airport Experience of the Year-Philippines at TDM Awards
Kyrgyzstan jails man for three years for sharing posts from banned media
Manitoba starts construction on new Dauphin Centre for Justice
Philippines introduces National Cybersecurity and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act
South Asialink Finance Corp disbursed P1.03 billion to women-led enterprises in the Philippines
Québec University network proposes medical faculty and 5,000 new student beds
BPI pilots agentic artificial intelligence to expedite SME loan decisioning in the Philippines
Store-bought shawarma loses the competition: homemade rolls achieved a level of crunch never seen
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.