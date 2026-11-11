Osh Airport to extend runway to 2,600 meters and separate domestic and international terminals

Osh International Airport is currently implementing a comprehensive modernization program focusing on increasing aircraft throughput, upgrading runway load-bearing capacity, and separating international and domestic passenger flows. According to Timurlan Madanbekov, the airport director, the project involves a combination of new construction and the technical upgrading of existing infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены View of the airfield through the windows of the terminal with planes on the platform

Terminal and Ground Infrastructure

A new airport terminal is under construction with a total area exceeding 25,000 square meters. The main structural frame, roofing, and external engineering networks have been completed, with current work focusing on internal partitions and glazing. To support increased passenger traffic, a new parking facility for 600 vehicles is also being built.

Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC "Airports of Kyrgyzstan," stated that the new terminal will be dedicated to international flights. The existing terminal will undergo a capital overhaul and will be repurposed exclusively for domestic aviation, establishing a two-terminal operational system.

Runway and Airside Capacity

The technical specifications of the runway are being upgraded to accommodate larger aircraft and higher frequency. The runway length is being extended by 400 meters, increasing from 2,200 meters to 2,600 meters. The project includes the application of a new asphalt surface, which will raise the Pavement Classification Number (PCN) from the current 44-50 range to 72.

To reduce runway occupancy time, three additional taxiways are being constructed. Madanbekov noted that aircraft currently require 8 to 10 minutes to clear the runway after landing; the new taxiways are designed to shorten this window and increase the overall capacity of the airfield. Additionally, the number of aircraft parking stands is being increased from 12 to 23 through the allocation of additional land plots.

Navigation and Visibility Systems

The airport is working to align its landing equipment to Category III standards to maintain operations during dense fog. While a Category III Instrument Landing System (ILS) was installed three years ago, the associated light-signal equipment currently remains at Category I. Full operational capability for Category III landings will be achieved once the lighting systems are upgraded to match the ILS specifications.

Timeline of Completion

January-February 2027: Expected completion of the new terminal and aircraft parking stands.

Expected completion of the new terminal and aircraft parking stands. 2027: Construction of the three taxiways and the primary taxiway path.

Construction of the three taxiways and the primary taxiway path. Summer 2027: The runway will be closed for eight hours daily to allow for phased asphalt renewal.

The runway will be closed for eight hours daily to allow for phased asphalt renewal. End of 2027: Full completion of the runway reconstruction.