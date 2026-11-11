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Kyrgyzstan jails man for three years for sharing posts from banned media

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Oktyabr District Court of Bishkek has sentenced Baktybek Moldaliev to three years in prison for sharing materials from media outlets designated as extremist in Kyrgyzstan. According to reports, Moldaliev is the first individual in the country to be imprisoned specifically for sharing content from these outlets.

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Legal Proceedings and Charges

The case against the 49-year-old Moldaliev began on May 8, when he was detained after being summoned for questioning by the police. He was initially suspected under Article 278 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to calling for mass riots and disobedience to authorities. However, the charge was later changed to Article 332, concerning the preparation and distribution of extremist materials.

During the trial, it emerged that the police alleged Moldaliev had shared a video from Kloop regarding a businessman whose assets were reportedly seized by the government, as well as materials from Ayt Ayt Dese. Both outlets, along with Temirov LIVE, were designated as extremist by Kyrgyz authorities in 2025.

Defense and Allegations of Irregularity

Moldaliev has denied all charges. His wife, Elvira Zhusupova, told Azattyk that her husband maintained he never shared the materials in question. She stated that the police had been in possession of his phones for over a year, claiming they were seized as evidence. The family expressed concern that the authorities may have accessed his accounts and posted the content themselves to frame him, noting that Moldaliev had disappeared from a family group chat while in detention.

A colleague of Moldaliev, Mirlanbek Maratbek, described him as a construction plasterer with no political affiliations, noting that his social media activity typically consisted of sharing excerpts from the epic of Manas.

Human Rights and Legal Commentary

Human rights activist Rita Karasartova, who monitored the proceedings, described the verdict as unjust. She noted that Judge Bakhtiyar Alibaev based the decision almost exclusively on a linguistic expert's report and the police investigation. Karasartova characterized the sentence as a dangerous precedent that further restricts freedom of speech and the right to disseminate information in Kyrgyzstan.

Context of Media Restrictions

The conviction follows a series of judicial decisions targeting independent media. In March, the Supreme Court upheld the designation of Kloop, Temirov LIVE, and Ayt Ayt Dese as extremist, as well as the activities of journalists Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tukhatshin. In October, the activities of the Shumkar movement and its members, including Tengiz Bolturek, were also declared extremist.

President Sadyr Japarov has responded to criticisms regarding these detentions by stating that individuals are being held based on the law, not by his personal order. He emphasized that accountability is necessary for those who spread false information or damage reputations, arguing that such measures are essential for state order and stability.

International monitors have noted a decline in civil liberties in the region. Freedom House has categorized Kyrgyzstan as "not free" for five consecutive years, citing the persecution of those expressing dissenting views. Similarly, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) lowered Kyrgyzstan's ranking to 146th in its recent press freedom index.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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