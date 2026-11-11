Manitoba starts construction on new Dauphin Centre for Justice

Construction has begun on the Dauphin Centre for Justice, a $142 million provincial project designed to replace the city's decommissioned jail. The Manitoba government has allocated $7 million in the 2026 provincial budget to initiate the build phase of the facility.

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Funding and Implementation

The project transitions from the planning stage to physical execution following the earmarking of initial construction funds. While the total project cost is estimated at $142 million, the current budget allocation focuses on the commencement of work. The new center is authorized to restore correctional and judicial capacity to Dauphin after the previous administration shuttered the existing jail.

Institutional Impact

The establishment of the Centre for Justice restores a provincial administrative presence in the region, shifting the operational mechanism from a closed facility to a new institutional hub. This change reinstates the province's ability to manage detainees and judicial processes locally within the Dauphin jurisdiction.