Fresh Prep acquires Marché Goodfood's 30,000 subscribers without purchasing its processing plants

Vancouver-based Fresh Prep has acquired the active subscriber base and operational assets of Montreal's Marché Goodfood, a transaction that consolidates a significant segment of Canada's prepared-meal delivery market under a single operator. Following a court approval in August after Goodfood sought protection from creditors, Fresh Prep now holds the rights to approximately 30,000 active customers, the intellectual property, technology contracts, and inventory of its former competitor. The deal excludes the physical processing plants in Montreal and Calgary, as Fresh Prep leverages its existing infrastructure to absorb the demand, marking a structural shift in how capital and labor are deployed in the Canadian ready-meal sector.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Майя Калаченко is licensed under Все права защищены Ready-made food containers, fresh fruits and vegetables in the kitchen

Operational Integration and Labor Continuity

The core of the acquisition is not the acquisition of real estate, but the integration of human capital and customer relationships. Fresh Prep, which entered the Quebec market in 2024 via its purchase of Cook It, is expanding its workforce from an initial 120 employees to nearly 300 by retaining 146 former Goodfood staff members. This represents an offer extended to more than 80% of Goodfood's remaining workforce, ensuring that the skilled labor required for food preparation and logistics remains intact despite the financial collapse of the previous owner. The operational burden of serving the newly acquired 30,000 subscribers-35% of whom are located in Quebec-is being directed toward Fresh Prep's existing facilities in Montreal, rather than reopening Goodfood's closed plants. This decision relies on the physical capacity of Fresh Prep's current infrastructure to handle the increased volume, bypassing the capital expenditure required for facility renovation or construction.

Economic Viability and Market Consolidation

The financial trajectory of Marché Goodfood illustrates the fragility of high-growth consumer models in the face of inflation and post-pandemic demand shifts. Having peaked at 319,000 active subscribers in 2021, the Montreal-based company saw its active client base shrink to 48,000 by late 2024, with total debts reaching approximately $36 million. Sales dropped from $30.68 million to $21.46 million year-over-year in the most recent reported period. Fresh Prep's acquisition strategy addresses this cost structure directly by lowering the price point for consumers: meals are offered from $10.50 per portion, compared to Goodfood's $12.15, and delivery fees are reduced to $6.99 from $10.99. This pricing model is underpinned by Fresh Prep's claimed cumulative sales of over $500 million and seven million deliveries since 2015, indicating a mature supply chain relationship with local producers that allows for competitive margins. By absorbing the customer base while eliminating the operational overhead of Goodfood's separate logistics network, the transaction reduces the fixed costs per unit of service in the regional market.

Geographic Scope and Service Limitations

While the acquisition expands Fresh Prep's footprint across Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and into Saskatchewan, it also delineates the boundaries of the company's logistical reach. Clients in the Atlantic provinces, numbering fewer than 1,000, will lose access to the service, highlighting the economic constraint of maintaining delivery routes in low-density regions. The transition for consumers is phased: existing orders will be fulfilled through December 5, after which subscribers must migrate to the Fresh Prep platform. This consolidation effectively exits the independent mid-sized player from the market, concentrating the supply of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals in the hands of a larger entity with established regional infrastructure, thereby altering the competitive dynamics of the Canadian food delivery industry.