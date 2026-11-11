Québec University network proposes medical faculty and 5,000 new student beds

The Université du Québec (UQ), a network of ten public universities operating across the province, has submitted a formal opportunity file to the Quebec government regarding the creation of a medical program, alongside a proposal to double its portfolio of student housing. The UQ aims to enroll its first cohort of 200 medical students by 2031 and expand its current 2,500 student dormitory rooms to 5,000 across 11 regions. These initiatives are currently in the proposal stage, contingent upon securing approximately 650 million CAD in financing through government loans and subsidies for housing, with operational costs for the medical program estimated at 26.1 million CAD for the 2031-2032 academic year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Medical insurance. Rehabilitation of the patient with the help of medical equipment

Institutional Authority and Financing Structure

Alexandre Cloutier, the president of the UQ network, presented these plans during a conference dinner organized by the Metropolitan Montreal Chamber of Commerce. The UQ acts as the administrative body for these projects, holding the legal status to manage the underlying infrastructure. For the housing expansion, the UQ states it already owns the land designated for the new residences. The financial mechanism relies on a combination of loans and grants from both the provincial and federal governments. Cloutier explicitly stated that the network is "ready to build" but requires this governmental support to proceed. Construction is targeted to begin within three years, with the new rooms intended to be operational within five years. The stated operational goal is to provide affordable housing to reduce financial precarity among students, a factor cited by Cloutier as relevant to recent labor strikes in the province's college and university sectors.

Medical Program Proposal and Operational Targets

The medical program proposal represents a distinct institutional act from the housing expansion. The UQ has deposited an opportunity file with the provincial government, indicating the project is in a maturity phase awaiting formal governmental approval and funding allocation. The UQ projects that the first cohort of 200 students will enter the program in 2031, with operational costs rising to 38.7 million CAD by 2034-2035 when four cohorts are expected to be enrolled simultaneously across the network. Cloutier noted that the project has received favorable reception from the Quebec government, local county councils (MRC), and health professional associations. The UQ's strategic targets specify that 75% of graduates are expected to choose family medicine, with 75% of all graduates practicing in rural areas or underserved urban districts. The network intends to prioritize recruitment of students who already reside in these target territories to encourage practice in their communities of origin.

Context of Administrative Decision-Making

The UQ cites a shortage of over 2,000 family physicians in Quebec, as reported by the Federation of Family Physicians of Quebec (FMOQ), as a primary driver for the medical program. Cloutier compared the UQ's proposal to the establishment of three new medical faculties in Ontario and one in British Columbia over the past three years, asserting that similar institutional changes are feasible in Quebec. The administrative status of these projects remains dependent on the provincial government's decision to authorize the funding and the subsequent implementation by the UQ network. No service has been delivered, and no formal approval has been announced by the government at the time of the report.