Demolition of Vancouver Aquatic Centre resumes with 50-metre pool loss

The demolition of the Vancouver Aquatic Centre resumed on November 3, immediately following the expiration of a court-ordered interim injunction and the swearing-in of the newly elected Vancouver Park Board commissioners. The facility, which has been closed to the public since late June due to structural deterioration, includes the city's only permanently available 50-metre lap pool. Its removal eliminates a specific infrastructure node for recreational swimming in the West End, forcing residents to rely on distant alternatives or a different configuration of local facilities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Swimming competitions in the pool

For users in the immediate vicinity, the change translates into a disruption of daily mobility and access patterns. Tony Correia, a resident of the West End who previously swam up to four times a week with the English Bay Swim Club, stopped swimming entirely after the closure. The nearest alternatives, such as the Hillcrest Aquatic Centre in Riley Park or the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus, require commutes that are incompatible with his routine. "I live in the West End for a reason: it's a 15-minute city,” Correia told The Tyee. "I don't drive. All of my physical activity stuff is usually within walking distance.”

The closure resulted from persistent maintenance issues, including concrete fragments falling from the ceiling into the pool. In March 2025, the Park Board voted to rebuild the site with a 25-metre pool instead of the original 50-metre capacity. Staff advised commissioners that a 50-metre pool could not be constructed to current accessibility standards within the existing building's footprint. In June 2025, City Council approved $22.5 million in funding for this 25-metre development, despite opposition from a group of users, the Protecting Our Vancouver Aquatic Centre Society, who argued the city's 2022 plebiscite on borrowing funds implied an obligation to maintain the 50-metre configuration.

Legal action briefly halted the demolition. In September, the Society appealed the Park Board's decision. On October 13, Justice Gail Dickson of the B. C. Court of Appeal granted an interim injunction, pausing work until November 3. The Society hoped this window would allow candidates supporting a 50-metre replacement to secure seats on the Park Board. Co-founders Jon Girard and Mayeli Alvarez ran for commissioner seats under the TEAM for a Livable Vancouver party, receiving over 20,000 votes each. However, the electorate chose a different composition, electing four commissioners from the Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE) and three from the Green Party of Vancouver. Both parties pledged to build a 50-metre pool elsewhere in the city, but not necessarily in the West End or immediately.

With the injunction expired, staff resumed demolition activities to avoid additional project costs from delay claims, according to a memo obtained by The Tyee. Girard and Alvarez, who raised approximately $115,000 for their legal fight, indicated they are unlikely to pursue the case further, citing the $40,000 to $50,000 cost of returning to court.

The Park Board's current focus is selecting a new location for a 50-metre pool. Green commissioners Spencer van Vloten and Breanne Smart confirmed that the board is analyzing recommendations for a new site, with the Hastings and Kensington community centres identified as primary contenders. Van Vloten noted that the Vancouver Aquatic Centre was rated one of the least utilized pools in the city, operating at approximately 30% of its capacity as of February 2025, due to its age, condition, and specific configuration.

The timeline for replacing the lost capacity is long. Van Vloten indicated that a new 50-metre pool is at least six or seven years away from opening, with the new Vancouver Aquatic Centre project expected to be finished sometime in the last three months of 2029. In the interim, residents must rely on the Hillcrest Aquatic Centre, which rotates its lanes between 25 and 50 metres, or travel to UBC. This delay creates a gap in practical access to lap swimming for residents who previously relied on the West End facility as part of their local, walkable routine.

Stewart Prest, a political science lecturer at UBC, observed that while the issue was deeply felt by West End residents, it may not have been a decisive ballot box question for the broader city. He contextualized the demolition as part of a larger pattern of aging community resources. A 2022 audit of public recreation facilities found that over 70% were in "poor” or "very poor” condition. The situation at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre mirrors challenges at other sites, such as the Kitsilano Beach pool, which was refurbished in 2018 at a cost of $3.3 million but suffered heavy damage during winter storms in 2022. As the city moves to replace these assets, the immediate consequence for residents is a reduction in available local capacity and an increase in the distance required to access basic recreational infrastructure.