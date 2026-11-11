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Library and Archives Canada conditions ISBN issuance on human authorship declaration

World » Canada

In August, Library and Archives Canada (LAC) amended the conditions for obtaining International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs). The agency now requires applicants to declare that their publications were written by a human, specifically excluding content generated by artificial intelligence. This procedural change marks a shift in how the Canadian institutional framework handles bibliographic identification, directly impacting the commercial viability of AI-generated texts.

Old books on the shelf
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Old books on the shelf

LAC is the authority responsible for assigning ISBNs to books published in English within Canada. By tying the issuance of these unique identifiers to a declaration of human authorship, the institution has established a barrier for self-published and low-cost AI-driven publishing operations. LAC stated that while it does not refuse initial ISBN allocations to publishers, it evaluates the frequency and volume of requests for additional numbers. If an author self-published requests large blocks of identifiers-such as 1,000 ISBNs in a short period-LAC will delay the attribution of new blocks. Most self-published authors typically receive blocks of 10 ISBNs at a time.

The practical effect of this decision is the restriction of access to the bibliographic infrastructure necessary for standard commercial distribution. An ISBN is the unique digital fingerprint of a book, required for tracking, sales, and cataloging in the global publishing chain. Without it, commercialization becomes significantly more difficult, though not impossible, as books can still be distributed via direct channels or digital platforms that do not strictly require the identifier. Clément Arsenault, a retired professor from the School of Library and Information Studies at the University of Montreal, described the move as an attempt to prevent AI productions from flooding the book chain and to protect the intellectual property of human authors. He noted that LAC's position implies that an "work” is defined by human intellectual or artistic content, which AI-generated text does not meet.

This institutional action contrasts with the approach currently taken in French-language publishing within Canada. Bibliothèque et archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) is the authority that assigns ISBNs for French-language books. As of the time of reporting, BAnQ has not imposed similar limitations on AI-generated works. BAnQ officials indicated they are awaiting a position from the International ISBN Agency to ensure alignment with global standards. However, the surge in AI-generated publications is already creating operational pressure on BAnQ's systems.

Mireille Laforce, director of acquisitions at BAnQ, confirmed a significant increase in ISBN requests. In 2024-2025, the agency assigned over 1,000 ISBN sequences. For the current year, the agency had already reached 1,000 sequences by the end of September, with projections for 2026 potentially reaching 2,000. This increase is attributed primarily to self-publishing. The volume of requests has forced BAnQ to add staff to maintain its standard turnaround time of 10 working days for assignments. Additionally, the influx of publications affects legal deposit requirements, where publishers and self-published authors must submit two copies of each publication to the National Library of Canada. Julie Rodrigue, director general of the National Library at BAnQ, noted that this rise in volume creates pressure on conservation spaces, both physical and digital, as the national library's mission is to acquire all published works.

The ISBN system, established globally in 1970 and currently used in nearly 200 countries, consists of 13 digits unique to each edition of a book. LAC's recent decision to condition the issuance of these identifiers on human authorship represents a unilateral move by the Canadian institutional framework to define the scope of protected bibliographic identity, distinguishing it from the more conservative approach currently employed by BAnQ for French-language publications.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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