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Centre sets electric vehicles as default for official government transport

World

The Union Ministry of Finance has fundamentally shifted the procurement strategy for official transportation, designating electric vehicles (EVs) as the default choice for central government ministries and departments. Effective from November 10, 2026, the new guidelines create a strong financial and administrative incentive for the state to transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

0 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benespit, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
0 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The most significant economic lever in this policy is the drastic divergence in price ceilings. The Ministry has doubled the maximum purchase limit for electric staff cars to ₹20 lakh, while maintaining a much stricter ₹10 lakh ceiling for petrol, diesel, and hybrid vehicles. This ₹10 lakh gap effectively allows government departments to procure higher-specification, more durable EVs without breaching budgetary constraints, while simultaneously making the acquisition of conventional cars more restrictive.

Under the new mandate issued by the Department of Expenditure, the procurement of any non-electric vehicle is no longer a routine administrative task but an exception that requires a multi-layered approval process. To justify the purchase or hire of a petrol, diesel, or hybrid car, a department must now provide a formal explanation as to why an EV is impractical for its specific operational needs. This justification must be vetted and approved by both the Secretary of the concerned administrative ministry and the Financial Adviser, before finally being referred to the Department of Expenditure for case-by-case clearance.

By raising the EV price ceiling, the government is acknowledging the higher upfront acquisition cost of electric mobility while betting on lower lifecycle costs and a reduced fossil fuel footprint. This move transforms the government's role from a mere participant in the EV market to a primary institutional driver of demand, potentially signalling a scalable shift in procurement standards for the broader public sector.

While these new rules specifically target the replacement and condemnation of existing staff cars, they complement the existing framework established on September 1, 2022, which mandates the hiring of electric vehicles. All other general procurement guidelines, including the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017, remain in force, ensuring that the push for green mobility stays within the established legal framework of government spending.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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