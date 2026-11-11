South Asialink Finance Corp disbursed P1.03 billion to women-led enterprises in the Philippines

South Asialink Finance Corp. (SAFC) has released P1.03 billion in financing to women-led enterprises, focusing on reducing the capital access gap for Filipina entrepreneurs.

Between June 2025 and October 2026, the company provided loans to 1,928 women borrowers. The distribution of these funds shows a heavy concentration in Luzon, which accounts for over 95% of the beneficiaries. Specifically, Region IV-A (Calabarzon) emerged as the primary hub with 711 borrowers.

The borrower profile consists largely of small and medium enterprise (SME) owners, numbering 1,534. Another 414 borrowers are wage employees who operate business ventures alongside their primary jobs. Individual loan amounts varied significantly, ranging from P100,000 to approximately P8 million.

Financing Mechanisms and Requirements

The capital was disbursed primarily through two programs: vehicle refinancing (Sangla OR/CR) and the JUANAsenso Loan. The Sangla OR/CR program allows entrepreneurs to use cars or trucks as collateral for financing up to P15 million while maintaining possession of the vehicles.

The JUANAsenso Loan targets a broader range of vehicles, including private cars, pre-owned units, pickup trucks, light delivery vans, multicabs, and transport network vehicle services (TNVS) vehicles. This program features an interest rate of 0.99% and repayment terms extending up to five years.

SAFC has streamlined the application process to include document submission, vehicle inspection, loan evaluation, and disbursement, with a target approval turnaround of one business day.

SAFC President and Chief Executive Officer Maricel D. Dejongoy stated that the company aims to enable women to leverage existing assets to grow their businesses. While current growth is centered in Luzon, the company noted a strategic need to expand these financing opportunities into the Visayas and Mindanao regions.