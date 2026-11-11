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India expands medical device PLI scheme to 2036 with lower entry barriers

World

The Government of India has expanded the scope of its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices, inviting fresh applications and extending the programme's timeline to 2035-36. The initiative, backed by an outlay of ₹2,700 crore, aims to curb India's heavy reliance on imported medical technology by incentivising domestic high-end manufacturing.

The nurse prepares electrodes for ECG
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The nurse prepares electrodes for ECG

In a move to lower the entry barrier for manufacturers, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has revised the scheme's guidelines to enhance the 'ease of doing business'. Most notably, the government has eliminated the minimum sales threshold previously required to claim financial incentives and has scaled down the baseline capital expenditure (Capex) requirements. These changes effectively shift the incentive mechanism from rewarding only large-scale established players to supporting a broader range of investors who are scaling up production.

The urgency of this intervention is highlighted by the current trade imbalance in the sector; medical device imports are projected to surpass ₹1 lakh crore this year. By reducing the financial risks associated with initial capital investment and sales targets, the government intends to bridge the gap between domestic capacity and market demand.

Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of the Alliance for Innovative Medical Devices (AiMeD), noted that while the PLI is a significant step toward a self-reliant medtech ecosystem, long-term success will depend on a broader policy framework. He emphasised the need for tariff rationalisation, a dedicated medical devices law, and procurement preferences for genuine domestic manufacturers to transform India from a consumer market into a global manufacturing hub.

The scheme targets the domestic production of over 60 high-end devices, including complex equipment such as 1.5 Tesla MRIs, CT scanners, linear accelerators (linacs), mammography machines, cathlabs, X-ray tubes, and critical implants for cardiac and orthopedic surgery. To date, the PLI scheme has facilitated the production of medical devices valued at over ₹16,000 crore.

Interested applicants can submit their proposals via an online portal, which the government expects to launch within the next 10 days.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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