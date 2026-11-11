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BPI pilots agentic artificial intelligence to expedite SME loan decisioning in the Philippines

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is piloting the use of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate loan approvals for small businesses, targeting the urgent capital needs of entrepreneurs who cannot afford lengthy waiting periods.

Maria Cristina "Ginbee” L. Go, BPI Head of Consumer Banking and Executive Vice-President, stated during a panel discussion on Wednesday that the technology is intended to make the turnaround of applications faster and more efficient. The initiative is part of a broader strategic shift toward data-driven underwriting, utilizing deep learning, data science, and data analytics to refine how the bank assesses credit risk.

Expanding the Credit Lens

To improve loan decisioning, BPI is working to consolidate information from various legacy systems and integrate external data. This expanded "intelligent data stack" is designed to allow the bank to evaluate potential borrowers, including those who are not existing customers.

A key focus of this effort is BPI Direct BanKo, Inc., the bank's subsidiary. BPI is developing a new lending model for the entity to increase visibility into the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, particularly for home-based businesses that lack formal documentation.

Because these businesses often operate outside traditional paper trails, BPI is combining AI with physical verification. Mobile advisors and loan assistants are deployed to communities to observe business inventories and actual sales on-site, allowing the bank to determine a more realistic valuation for credit access.

The push for technological efficiency comes as BPI manages its recent financial performance; the bank reported a decline in attributable net income to P16.07 billion in the third quarter, down 8.32%, and a 3.14% dip in nine-month profit to P48.9 billion.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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