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Ladakh Hill Council Elections Set for December 4 Amid Local Protests Over Winter Timing

World

The Union Territory of Ladakh has entered a period of administrative friction as the government scheduled elections for the eight autonomous hill development councils (LAHDCs) for December 4, triggering a shutdown in Kargil and threats of agitation in Leh. The core of the dispute lies in a clash between bureaucratic scheduling and the region's harsh winter realities, highlighting a gap between policy implementation and local feasibility.

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Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has framed these elections as a "watershed moment" for democracy in the UT, arguing that the timing is critical for fiscal governance. According to the administration, the newly elected councils must be in place to prepare the budget for the upcoming year, meaning any delay would result in a loss of valuable planning time. To mitigate the weather constraints, the administration has directed deputy commissioners to deploy heaters at polling stations and establish separate queues for elderly citizens.

However, local political leadership views these measures as insufficient. Sajjad Kargili, co-chairperson of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), contends that the timing effectively disenfranchises a significant portion of the electorate, estimating that approximately 25% of Ladakh's population will be outside the region during the polls. Kargili described the administration's approach as "bureaucracy raj," suggesting that the government is prioritizing notifications over the practicalities of the terrain and climate.

The current friction follows a structural shift in the region's governance. Under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026-promulgated by President Droupmati Murmu and notified by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on October 20-the council system has been expanded. While Ladakh previously operated with two hill councils (one for Leh and one for Kargil), the new regulation extends this autonomy to all eight districts, including the newly created Sankoo district.

Parallel to the council polls, the region is also conducting panchayat and municipal elections scheduled for November 21. The data from these local polls reveals a significant trend of uncontested seats: out of 192 sarpanch positions, 55 have already been won unopposed. Furthermore, only 212 of the 1,186 panch seats will actually proceed to polling, with the vast majority decided without a contest.

The timeline for the council elections remains fixed: nomination filing closes on November 17, with scrutiny on November 18 and withdrawals by November 20. Polling will take place on December 4 from 8 am to 5 pm, with the final results expected by December 8.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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