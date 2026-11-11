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Google to implement stricter privacy safeguards for acquisition of Spirit Airlines employee data

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Google has agreed to implement enhanced privacy safeguards regarding the acquisition of employee data from the defunct Spirit Airlines, according to a statement from the representing labour union. The agreement paves the way for a bankruptcy judge to approve a $10 million deal next week, which allows Google to use the data for training its artificial intelligence models.

Signing of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in a modern office
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Signing of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in a modern office

The acquisition follows Spirit Airlines' cessation of operations in May and the subsequent liquidation of its assets. In August, Google won an auction for data spanning emails, calendars, and spreadsheets, as well as records related to productivity, marketing, and operations.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA stated that the revised agreement ensures a more rigorous de-identification process than originally proposed. Crucially, the union secured the complete exclusion of sensitive employee records from the sale, specifically citing the protection of health and medical information.

Under the new terms, the de-identified data will be audited by an independent verification agent selected in consultation with the unions. Google is strictly prohibited from attempting to re-identify any individuals and must process the information within a secure, confidential environment.

The deal had previously drawn scrutiny from approximately 120 US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Steven Horsford. Concerns were raised over the sheer volume of records involved, which reportedly include 100 million emails and 500 million Microsoft Teams messages.

A privacy ombudsman had earlier recommended the deal's approval on the condition that personal information belonging to Spirit's 97 million customers be excluded. Google has maintained that it has no interest in acquiring personal identifiable information, asserting that all data would either be excluded or anonymised by a third party before delivery.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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