World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Google to implement stricter privacy safeguards for acquisition of Spirit Airlines employee data
Perfectly airy pumpkin pancakes: why roasting the base changed everything in culinary circles
Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists
Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome
Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places
411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates
IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks
Chaos in your wardrobe: the simple logic shift that ended morning clutter forever
Cyberattack losses nearly erased: Bucharest apartment deals rebound strongly in closing months

Election Commission extends Model Code of Conduct to re-employed retired officials

World

The Election Commission (EC) has expanded the scope of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to include retired government officials who have been re-employed or attached to state government offices. This directive effectively closes a regulatory gap regarding the "political neutrality" required of state apparatus during election cycles.

Previously, MCC guidelines specifically mandated neutrality for serving government employees, prohibiting them from participating in election campaigns or using their official authority to benefit any particular political party or candidate. However, there were no explicit guidelines governing the conduct of retired officials who had returned to service, many of whom are attached to the offices of Chief Ministers and state ministers.

Under the new instructions, retired and re-employed staffers are now subject to the same restrictions as serving officers. They are prohibited from engaging in election canvassing and must ensure their names or positions are not leveraged to assist any political group. To prevent administrative interference in the electoral process, the EC has specifically barred these officials from summoning election-related officers of constituencies or districts for official meetings or video conferences during the MCC period.

The mandate extends to all organisations, commissions, and corporations funded wholly or partially by the government. The EC has communicated that any violation of these directions will be viewed seriously. The directive has been issued to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of five states currently preparing for polls: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

By incorporating re-employed officials into the MCC framework, the Commission is addressing a structural vulnerability where the line between professional administrative support and political campaigning had become blurred, particularly within the executive offices of state leadership.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Companies
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Asia
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Popular
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.

Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists
Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome
Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places
411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates
Chaos in your wardrobe: the simple logic shift that ended morning clutter forever
IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks
Cyberattack losses nearly erased: Bucharest apartment deals rebound strongly in closing months
Over 77% of foreign medical graduates fail October 2026 FMGE screening test
Union Cabinet approves ₹2,390 crore expansion of Noida Metro Aqua Line
Azerbaijan Railways Freight Volume Rises 13% on Transit Growth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.