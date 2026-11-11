Election Commission extends Model Code of Conduct to re-employed retired officials

The Election Commission (EC) has expanded the scope of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to include retired government officials who have been re-employed or attached to state government offices. This directive effectively closes a regulatory gap regarding the "political neutrality" required of state apparatus during election cycles.

Previously, MCC guidelines specifically mandated neutrality for serving government employees, prohibiting them from participating in election campaigns or using their official authority to benefit any particular political party or candidate. However, there were no explicit guidelines governing the conduct of retired officials who had returned to service, many of whom are attached to the offices of Chief Ministers and state ministers.

Under the new instructions, retired and re-employed staffers are now subject to the same restrictions as serving officers. They are prohibited from engaging in election canvassing and must ensure their names or positions are not leveraged to assist any political group. To prevent administrative interference in the electoral process, the EC has specifically barred these officials from summoning election-related officers of constituencies or districts for official meetings or video conferences during the MCC period.

The mandate extends to all organisations, commissions, and corporations funded wholly or partially by the government. The EC has communicated that any violation of these directions will be viewed seriously. The directive has been issued to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of five states currently preparing for polls: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

By incorporating re-employed officials into the MCC framework, the Commission is addressing a structural vulnerability where the line between professional administrative support and political campaigning had become blurred, particularly within the executive offices of state leadership.