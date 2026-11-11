Azerbaijan Central Bank reports inflation reached 5.6 percent in the first ten months of 2026

Consumer price inflation in Azerbaijan reached 5.6% over the first ten months of 2026, a slight deceleration from the 5.7% recorded in the first nine months. While this figure suggests macroeconomic stability, the aggregate index masks significant structural disparities within the economy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Bushuev is licensed under All rights reserved The growth of consumer prices

Specific sectoral data reveals a pronounced food-price divergence. In September, the cost of food, alcohol, and tobacco products rose by 6.9%, significantly outpacing the general inflation rate. In contrast, non-food goods increased by 3.6%, and paid services by 5.1%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items, stood at 4.9%. This distribution indicates that the primary inflationary pressure is concentrated in basic necessities rather than the broader consumer goods market.

Azerbaijan's Central Bank maintains an inflation target range of 4% ± 2%, placing the current 5.6% rate at the upper edge of the acceptable corridor. Institutional forecasts vary slightly but point to persistent pressure. ING Group projects an annual average inflation rate of 5.7% for 2026, with a slight dip to 5.6% in 2027, before warning of an acceleration to 6% in 2028. The Central Bank's baseline scenario is more cautious, estimating 5.9% for both 2026 and 2027. Notably, the regulator recently revised its 2026 forecast downward by 0.2 percentage points from its July estimate, while simultaneously raising its projection for 2027.

Authorities indicate that domestic demand is not the primary driver of current price increases, as monetary and fiscal policies have effectively curbed internal spending. The principal risk vector remains external: geopolitical instability threatening to spike global energy and food prices. In Azerbaijan, these external shocks transmit through trade partners. The nominal effective exchange rate of the manat serves as the sole internal buffer, determining whether imported inflation is mitigated or amplified.