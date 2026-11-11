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ASEAN+3 introduces Rapid Financing Facility for liquidity crises under CMIM

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

ASEAN+3 members facing acute liquidity crises can now access a dedicated Rapid Financing Facility under the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM) agreement, a structural expansion designed to shorten response times during sudden external shocks.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), the bloc has amended the CMIM framework to introduce this new mechanism. The move keeps the total financing capacity of the CMIM at $240 billion while adding a targeted instrument for balance-of-payments needs arising from exogenous events such as natural disasters or pandemics.

The new CMIM Rapid Financing Facility (CMIM-RFF) supplements the existing CMIM-Stability Facility and the CMIM Precautionary Line (CMIM-PL). Unlike standard programs that often involve complex qualification criteria or post-disbursement conditionality, the RFF is structured to bypass ex-ante qualification requirements and ex-post conditionality. AMRO noted that a full-fledged IMF program is neither necessary nor feasible during the immediate aftermath of a sudden shock, a design choice intended to ensure disbursement is timely.

Currency diversification and operational rules

Financial aid under the CMIM-RFF will be available in US dollars, Chinese renminbi, and Japanese yen. AMRO stated that eligible providing members may replace up to 50% of their financial contributions with these non-US dollar freely usable currencies (FUCs) and are prepared to exchange them for US dollars at the request of the receiving member. This provision broadens the currency base for regional financing without altering the aggregate $240 billion capacity.

Access to the facility is capped at specific percentages of a member's maximum arrangement amount under the IMF: 20% for the de-linked portion and 50% for the IMF-linked portion. In parallel, the ASEAN+3 approved amendments allowing the renewal of permit drawings under the CMIM-PL. Members may renew drawings under the IMF-linked portion up to twice, or more as determined by the Executive Level Decision Making Body (ELDMB), to align with relevant IMF-supported programs. Drawdowns under the de-linked portion may also be renewed if deemed necessary and appropriate by the ELDMB.

These adjustments provide member countries with greater flexibility in accessing precautionary liquidity support. AMRO emphasized that the enhancements improve the CMIM's operational readiness to support member economies during financial stress, reinforcing its role as the center of the regional financial safety net.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. had earlier linked these regional swap line expansions to the need to address the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict. The CMIM, first established in May 2000 in response to the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, remains a multilateral currency swap arrangement among ASEAN+3 members designed to address short-term liquidity issues during crises.

The ASEAN+3 group includes the Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam, along with China, Japan, and South Korea. AMRO specified that Timor-Leste is excluded from the CMIM agreement as it was not yet part of the bloc's framework when the relevant amendments took effect. AMRO implements the CMIM by providing economic surveillance, operational support, and technical assistance.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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