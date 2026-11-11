Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists

India has achieved a significant shift in its educational landscape, with women now outperforming men in higher education enrollment. However, a persistent rural-urban divide continues to obstruct schoolgirls from completing their secondary education, according to the latest findings from the UNESCO 2026 Global Education Monitoring report, Gender Equity in Access to Education.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова Women sell dried fruits at the Indian street market

The disparity is most acute at the upper secondary completion stage. In rural India, the gender parity index drops to 0.59, meaning only 59 girls complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys. This stands in stark contrast to urban areas, where gender parity has largely been achieved. Nationally, India's overall gender parity index for upper secondary completion is 0.89, indicating that the country has closed approximately 65% of the initial disparity that existed in 2000.

UNESCO has classified India's progress as "fast," particularly among nations that faced severe disadvantages for girls at the turn of the century. This trend holds true for students completing their schooling both within the expected age bracket and those who finish later.

Supporting this trend are recent government figures from UDISE+ 2025-26, which show that girls now make up 48.4% of total school enrollment. The data indicates an improvement in student retention, with the secondary-stage dropout rate decreasing from 8.2% in 2024-25 to 7%, while the retention rate rose from 47.2% to 51.9%. It is noted, however, that these institutional indicators differ in methodology from UNESCO's household-survey-based completion ratios.

The most pronounced success is visible at the collegiate level. According to the AISHE 2023-24 report, the female gross enrollment ratio has reached 31.2%, surpassing the male ratio of 28.9%. This marks the seventh consecutive year that women's participation in higher education has exceeded that of men. In absolute terms, female enrollment grew by 42.2%, rising from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore, resulting in a higher education gender parity index of 1.08.

UNESCO's analysis of Indian case studies highlights specific interventions that have directly impacted access for marginalized groups. In disadvantaged rural communities, free school lunch programmes had nearly double the impact on primary enrollment for girls compared to boys. Additionally, the provision of separate toilets was identified as a key factor in increasing enrollment for adolescent girls. In Karnataka, the introduction of girls' clubs focusing on life skills and social support contributed to a modest increase in secondary completion rates.

On a global scale, UNESCO reports that parity in enrollment has been reached from pre-primary through upper secondary levels. Women are increasingly outnumbering men in higher education worldwide, with 88 male students for every 100 women enrolled and 82 male graduates. Despite these gains, the report warns of a continuing crisis in access, with 273 million children and young people remaining out of education as of 2024.