World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ladakh Hill Council Elections Set for December 4 Amid Local Protests Over Winter Timing
ASEAN+3 introduces Rapid Financing Facility for liquidity crises under CMIM
Google to implement stricter privacy safeguards for acquisition of Spirit Airlines employee data
Election Commission extends Model Code of Conduct to re-employed retired officials
Perfectly airy pumpkin pancakes: why roasting the base changed everything in culinary circles
Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome
Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places
411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates
IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks

Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists

World

India has achieved a significant shift in its educational landscape, with women now outperforming men in higher education enrollment. However, a persistent rural-urban divide continues to obstruct schoolgirls from completing their secondary education, according to the latest findings from the UNESCO 2026 Global Education Monitoring report, Gender Equity in Access to Education.

Women sell dried fruits at the Indian street market
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова
Women sell dried fruits at the Indian street market

The disparity is most acute at the upper secondary completion stage. In rural India, the gender parity index drops to 0.59, meaning only 59 girls complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys. This stands in stark contrast to urban areas, where gender parity has largely been achieved. Nationally, India's overall gender parity index for upper secondary completion is 0.89, indicating that the country has closed approximately 65% of the initial disparity that existed in 2000.

UNESCO has classified India's progress as "fast," particularly among nations that faced severe disadvantages for girls at the turn of the century. This trend holds true for students completing their schooling both within the expected age bracket and those who finish later.

Supporting this trend are recent government figures from UDISE+ 2025-26, which show that girls now make up 48.4% of total school enrollment. The data indicates an improvement in student retention, with the secondary-stage dropout rate decreasing from 8.2% in 2024-25 to 7%, while the retention rate rose from 47.2% to 51.9%. It is noted, however, that these institutional indicators differ in methodology from UNESCO's household-survey-based completion ratios.

The most pronounced success is visible at the collegiate level. According to the AISHE 2023-24 report, the female gross enrollment ratio has reached 31.2%, surpassing the male ratio of 28.9%. This marks the seventh consecutive year that women's participation in higher education has exceeded that of men. In absolute terms, female enrollment grew by 42.2%, rising from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore, resulting in a higher education gender parity index of 1.08.

UNESCO's analysis of Indian case studies highlights specific interventions that have directly impacted access for marginalized groups. In disadvantaged rural communities, free school lunch programmes had nearly double the impact on primary enrollment for girls compared to boys. Additionally, the provision of separate toilets was identified as a key factor in increasing enrollment for adolescent girls. In Karnataka, the introduction of girls' clubs focusing on life skills and social support contributed to a modest increase in secondary completion rates.

On a global scale, UNESCO reports that parity in enrollment has been reached from pre-primary through upper secondary levels. Women are increasingly outnumbering men in higher education worldwide, with 88 male students for every 100 women enrolled and 82 male graduates. Despite these gains, the report warns of a continuing crisis in access, with 273 million children and young people remaining out of education as of 2024.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
United Kingdom
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Companies
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Columnists
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Popular
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.

Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists
Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome
Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places
411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates
Chaos in your wardrobe: the simple logic shift that ended morning clutter forever
IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks
Cyberattack losses nearly erased: Bucharest apartment deals rebound strongly in closing months
Over 77% of foreign medical graduates fail October 2026 FMGE screening test
Union Cabinet approves ₹2,390 crore expansion of Noida Metro Aqua Line
Azerbaijan Railways Freight Volume Rises 13% on Transit Growth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.