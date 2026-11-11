411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates

A significant number of MBBS seats have remained vacant despite the conclusion of the special stray vacancy round conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Out of 948 available seats in the special round's matrix, only 537 were allotted, leaving 411 seats unfilled.

The trend marks a sharp increase in vacancies compared to the previous year, when a health ministry official noted that only about 60-70 seats remained unoccupied. This year, the vacancy persisted even after the MCC conducted a fifth round of counselling, exceeding the four rounds mandated by the Supreme Court.

Data suggests that these vacancies are not evenly distributed across the sector. Seats in government medical colleges and well-established private institutions continue to be filled. Instead, the gaps are concentrated in specific private colleges where the cost of education has risen sharply.

According to a health ministry official, tuition fees in some institutions that were previously around ₹15 lakh have surged to between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh. This steep increase in household expenditure for medical education is seen as a primary deterrent for NEET-qualified candidates who may find these costs prohibitive.

The official emphasised that simply increasing the number of medical seats is ineffective if the pricing remains inaccessible to the average student. The ministry has suggested that these private institutions need to urgently review not only their fee structures but also the quality of their infrastructure and education to attract candidates.