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IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks

World

IndiGo has announced a further extension of the suspension of its flight operations to four major Saudi Arabian cities, reflecting a cautious approach to the escalating security volatility in the region. According to an advisory issued via X on November 10, flight services to Jeddah and Madinah will remain suspended until November 21, 2026, while operations to Riyadh and Dammam are halted until November 30, 2026.

Indigo Airlines A320 at CSMIA
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Candiedoperation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Indigo Airlines A320 at CSMIA

The decision marks a continuing pattern of short-term extensions rather than a definitive cessation of service. Since mid-October, IndiGo has repeatedly pushed back its return dates-moving from October 17 to October 24, then to October 31 for Riyadh, and most recently to November 14 across all four cities before the current extension. This iterative scheduling suggests a strategy of monitoring real-time security developments rather than relying on long-term diplomatic forecasts.

The operational disruptions correlate with a spike in hostilities involving Yemen's Houthi rebels. A critical indicator of the risk level was highlighted on November 8, when Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy confirmed an attempted attack on an administrative building of the state-owned oil giant, Saudi Aramco, in Riyadh. While the damage was minor, the incident underscores the vulnerability of strategic infrastructure. Furthermore, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed targeted missile and drone operations against military installations and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, directly impacting the safety calculus for commercial aviation.

The risk assessment is not limited to IndiGo. A broader systemic trend is evident among Indian carriers, indicating a collective industry response to the instability. The Air India Group previously extended its suspension to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until November 14, while Akasa Air has suspended flights to Jeddah until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. The synchronised nature of these suspensions across different airline groups indicates that the threat to aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is being treated as a structural risk rather than an isolated operational hurdle.

For affected passengers, IndiGo has stated it is providing notifications based on booking details and offering options for ticket re-accommodation, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements. The airline maintains that the safety of crew and passengers remains the primary driver for these continuing schedule adjustments.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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