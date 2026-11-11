Cyberattack losses nearly erased: Bucharest apartment deals rebound strongly in closing months

Bucharest's residential real estate market is projected to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2026, with Crosspoint Real Estate estimating approximately 14,200 transactions-a 23% increase over the same period in 2025. Even under a conservative scenario, the volume is expected to reach 12,800 deals, representing an 11% year-on-year rise.

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Total market volume for 2026 is forecast at roughly 43,800 apartment transactions, narrowing the projected annual decline from 11.3% to approximately 5% compared to the 46,321 operations recorded in 2025. According to Linka Timofte, head of research at Crosspoint Real Estate, a surge in sales during September and October has offset previous stagnation, positioning the fourth quarter as the most productive period of 2026.

This recovery is supported by monthly data: September saw 4,563 apartment sales (+18.5% year-on-year) and October reached 4,857 transactions (+19.6%), making October the strongest month of the year. Combined, September and October totaled 9,420 operations, a 19.1% increase over the same period in 2025. This trend persisted even after the expiration of a 9% preferential VAT rate, indicating sustained demand.

The market's slower start to 2026-marked by a 16.6% drop in the first quarter-was primarily aggravated by a cyberattack on land registry systems in July and August. The disruption blocked approximately 5,500 operations, contributing to a 11.3% decrease in total sales for the first ten months of 2026 (34,460 units) compared to 2025. However, prior to the attack, the market had largely recovered, with sales growing by 26.4% in June to bring the first-half gap down to just 1.7%.

Supply capacity also increased significantly. In the first half of 2026, 10,773 new apartments were completed in Bucharest and Ilfov county, a 54% increase over the previous year. This acceleration was driven by a fiscal deadline: to benefit from the 9% VAT rate, buyers who signed preliminary contracts by July 31, 2025, had to finalize their purchases by July 31, 2026, forcing developers to expedite construction.

Pricing remains stable, with third-quarter rates aligning with the first half of the year. New apartments in Bucharest are priced above 2,600 euros per square meter-a 22% increase over last year-while older units average approximately 2,300 euros per square meter.