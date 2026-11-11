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Over 77% of foreign medical graduates fail October 2026 FMGE screening test

World

Nearly 77% of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) failed to qualify in the October 2026 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a mandatory screening test for doctors trained abroad who wish to practise in India. Out of the candidates who appeared, only 9,354 passed, while 31,539 failed, resulting in a pass percentage of 22.9%.

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The October 31 session was conducted as an additional opportunity for candidates following months of protests over the June examination. Prior to this session, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had implemented recommendations from an expert committee, which included a structured difficulty distribution for the question paper: 30% easy, 50% moderate, and 20% difficult. The committee also suggested that candidates be allowed to review their recorded responses and the marks awarded for individual questions.

Despite these measures, Dr Samar Kumar, National FMG In-charge at the Foreign Academic India Medical Association (FAIMA), noted that feedback from candidates indicated the October paper remained moderate to difficult, suggesting the recommended difficulty ratio may not have been followed. While the 22.86% pass rate is a slight improvement over the June 2026 session-where the pass rate dropped to approximately 12%-Dr Kumar observed that it remains consistent with typical December-January sessions. He attributed the marginal improvement to the absence of video-based questions, which candidates in June found time-consuming and unfamiliar.

Beyond the results, Dr Kumar highlighted systemic hurdles that added to candidate anxiety, including the late issuance of admit cards and the placement of exam centres far from candidates' residences. He further pointed to a lack of clarity regarding the promised answer key, urging the NBEMS to ensure greater transparency despite the welcomed reduction in examination fees.

The statistical breakdown of the results reveals a significant number of candidates who narrowly missed the mark. An analysis of the score list shows that 14,613 candidates scored between 125 and 149 out of 300. Of these, 5,365 candidates fell just short of the qualifying threshold of 150 marks.

According to the NBEMS, out of 42,113 listed candidates, 1,190 were absent and 30 had their results withheld; the latter were notified via email. The board stated that subject experts reviewed all questions, and marks were awarded for technically incorrect questions where either answer was acceptable.

Those who passed the examination must now undergo in-person identity and credential verification to receive their official certificates. While individual scorecards will be available from November 20 for six months, the NBEMS clarified that these cannot be used for registration with State Medical Councils in place of the final pass certificate. The results remain provisional, and the board reserves the right to cancel candidature if a candidate is found ineligible after the fact.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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