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Firecrackers caused 71.1% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution during Diwali peak

World

An assessment by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has quantified the precise impact of Diwali celebrations on the National Capital Region's air quality, revealing that firecrackers were responsible for 71.1% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on the night of the festival.

Delhi
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Delhi

The data, derived from the Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions (AIRWISE), highlights a dramatic shift in pollution sources over a 72-hour window. Between 1 am and 9 am on November 8 (Diwali), firecrackers contributed 43.4% of PM2.5. This is a stark contrast to the same time window on November 7, where their contribution was negligible at 5.6%.

The peak of the crisis occurred on November 9, when firecracker emissions surged to 71.1%, dwarfing other major urban pollutants. In comparison, vehicle emissions-typically a primary driver of Delhi's smog-accounted for only 6.9% of the PM2.5 load during this period. Other contributors included secondary inorganic aerosols (5%), secondary organic aerosols (4.5%), and waste-burning (1.1%).

This surge manifested in extreme localized concentrations. At 3 am on November 9, monitoring stations recorded PM2.5 levels that far exceed safety limits: Jahangirpuri peaked at 4,985 µg/m³ and Nehru Nagar reached 2,808 µg/m³. The persistence of these pollutants is attributed to seasonal atmospheric conditions; a lower boundary layer effectively trapped the smoke near the ground, preventing vertical dispersal.

The intensity of the pollution episode exposed a critical technical bottleneck in the city's monitoring infrastructure. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) admitted that gaps in the official Diwali data occurred because its instruments are calibrated to a maximum of 1,000 µg/m³. Any hourly readings exceeding this threshold were automatically excluded from AQI calculations, meaning the official records underestimated the actual severity of the peak pollution.

While firecrackers remained a significant factor on November 10 (contributing 29.8%), the city's overall air quality remained 'very poor' into November 11, with a city-wide AQI of 301. Of the 59 monitoring stations, the vast majority (56) reported AQI levels above 200.

IITM researchers noted that isolating firecracker emissions is scientifically complex due to chemical overlaps with biomass burning. However, the study concludes that the episodic nature of firework emissions creates sudden, acute spikes that differ fundamentally from the continuous baseline of vehicular pollution, placing an immediate and severe burden on public health.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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