Azerbaijan Railways Freight Volume Rises 13% on Transit Growth

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) recorded a total freight volume of 15.69 million tons from January to October 2026, a 13% increase over the 13.91 million tons moved during the same period in 2025. This growth is driven primarily by transit traffic rather than domestic demand.
Transit shipments grew by 20% year-over-year to 6.58 million tons, now accounting for approximately 42% of the country's total rail freight. In October, transit volumes reached 817,000 tons, a 49% increase compared to October 2025, outstripping the month's overall freight growth of 22% (1.71 million tons).
Container traffic rose 18% over the reporting period to 132,500 TEU, up from 112,400 TEU the previous year. October saw a specific spike in containerization, with volumes increasing 67% to 16,200 TEU. ADY attributes this trend to an increase in block trains from China, higher cargo throughput at the Port of Baku, and expanded operations at the Astara terminal.
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