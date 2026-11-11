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Union Cabinet approves ₹2,390 crore expansion of Noida Metro Aqua Line

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The Union Cabinet has granted formal approval for the expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Project, sanctioning an extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. This regulatory clearance marks the transition of the project from the proposal stage to an approved government mandate, allocating a budget of ₹2,390 crore for its execution.

Train car with ornament and Taj Mahal silhouette
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Romanson, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Train car with ornament and Taj Mahal silhouette

The technical scope of the project involves the construction of an 8.449-km elevated corridor. This infrastructure will feature five new elevated stations, designed to bridge the connectivity gap between Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida West. Upon the commissioning of this extension, the total operational metro network across Noida and Greater Noida will increase to 71.878 km.

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the strategic objective of this extension is to facilitate streamlined transit for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT firms concentrated in the region, while simultaneously improving access to airport links for commuters from the wider Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

From an operational standpoint, the new link is engineered to reduce systemic traffic congestion at critical bottlenecks, specifically at Parthala Chowk, Gaur Chowk, and Ek Murti Circle. By providing a direct rail link between Greater Noida West and the existing Delhi Metro network, the project aims to reduce travel time and vehicle density on arterial roads.

The extension is designed to serve as a high-capacity transit artery for several key institutional and commercial clusters, including:

  • Commercial and Retail Zones: Impacting high-traffic areas such as Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall in Sector 4, IKEA in Sector 51, and Anthurium Mall in Sector 73.
  • Corporate and IT Hubs: Providing direct access for Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech in Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73, and Golden I commercial spaces in Sector 4.
  • Healthcare and Education: Connecting essential services including Kailash and Rama Hospitals (Sector 70 and 62), Cloud9 Hospital (Sector 51), and Delhi Public School (Sector 122).
  • Residential Clusters: Improving mobility for residents of Cleo County (Sector 122) and Gaur City 1 and 2 (Sector 4).
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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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