Central Visayas Farmers Urged to Shift to Drought-Tolerant Crops Amid Water Scarcity

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA 7) is preparing for potential agricultural losses of up to P490 million should the region hit a worst-case El Niño scenario. While this figure represents a projection rather than current recorded damage, the agency is coordinating with local government units (LGUs) to implement emergency interventions and mitigate the impact of prolonged dry conditions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A dried‑up field

Gerry Avila, chief of the DA 7 Field Operations Division, stated during a media forum on November 10, 2026, that the regional office may request a P291-million emergency response fund from the DA central office through the Quick Response Fund if the situation deteriorates.

Water Scarcity and Immediate Interventions

Water shortages are already being reported in certain farming communities. In Cebu City, initial assessments from April and May highlighted insufficient water for vegetable production, particularly in upland areas. In response, the DA has distributed water containers and high-density polyethylene pipes to assist farmers in accessing and storing limited water supplies. Other areas identified with reduced rainfall include Asturias and Tuburan, while monitoring continues in Dalaguete.

To address the lack of moisture, the DA is promoting mulching-covering soil with organic materials to reduce evaporation-and the "Gulayan sa Kanal” program. The latter allows farmers in vulnerable irrigation areas to cultivate vegetables along canals and dikes to utilize available irrigation water. The agency is also working with the National Irrigation Administration to identify potential shortages in systems downstream from dams.

Crop Adaptation and Livestock Management

Because rice and shallow-rooted vegetables are highly susceptible to water stress, the DA is advising farmers to adjust their planting schedules. While farmers with stable irrigation may continue rice production, those in water-stressed areas are encouraged to use the drought-tolerant NSIC Rc 418 variety.

As an alternative to rice, the agency recommends shifting to crops with shorter maturation periods and lower water requirements, such as squash and mung beans. In marginal farming areas where water is most unreliable, cassava and sweet potato are being promoted.

Livestock raisers are also being warned about heat stress. The DA recommends maintaining steady water supplies, administering necessary vaccines and vitamins, and producing silage to ensure a sufficient feed supply.

Regional Mitigation Measures

Bohol is preparing for cloud-seeding operations to replenish its dams, with the Provincial Government and the DA arranging 82 flight hours at an estimated cost of P10 million. However, Avila noted that this intervention may be less effective in Cebu, as the province's narrow landmass increases the risk of induced rainfall falling over the sea rather than on agricultural land.

Based on outlooks from Pagasa, El Niño conditions are expected to intensify around March and potentially persist until May. Farmers are urged to report damages to their respective LGUs using official Damage and Loss Assessment forms for validation. The DA clarified that assistance for verified losses will likely be provided as agricultural inputs rather than direct cash payments. Additionally, farmers are encouraged to enroll in the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. to protect their investments against climate-related disasters.