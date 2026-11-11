Mandaue City Department of Education launches four-tier heat assessment system for local schools

The Mandaue City school district on Cebu Island has implemented a four-tier heat assessment system that shifts scheduling authority from centralized mandates to individual campus directors. According to Edgar Espina, an administrative officer with the Department of Education, this change addresses the fact that general rules often ignore specific building conditions and the varying levels of shade across different school sites.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under All rights reserved A blue school backpack is on a chair in the empty classroom

Schools now monitor local weather using hygrometers to determine which of the following Cebuano-language categories applies to their specific environment.

Hayo (up to 27°C): Standard operations with mandatory hydration.

Standard operations with mandatory hydration. Hinay (27°C-32°C): Shortened lessons or rescheduling to early morning or evening.

Shortened lessons or rescheduling to early morning or evening. Hinga (33°C-41°C): Suspension of in-person meetings and transition to home-based learning.

Suspension of in-person meetings and transition to home-based learning. Hinto (above 42°C): Total ban on all school activities.

To provide predictability for parents, weather monitoring is conducted daily between 4:00 p. m. and 5:00 p. m. Additionally, the municipal disaster risk management office analyzes data every two to three hours to maintain oversight.

When the "Hinga" level triggers a shift to remote learning, schools provide assignments on paper to accommodate families with limited digital access. Espina stated that while safety is the priority, the administration is focused on ensuring that educational quality does not decline during periods of extreme heat.