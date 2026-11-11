The Mandaue City school district on Cebu Island has implemented a four-tier heat assessment system that shifts scheduling authority from centralized mandates to individual campus directors. According to Edgar Espina, an administrative officer with the Department of Education, this change addresses the fact that general rules often ignore specific building conditions and the varying levels of shade across different school sites.
Schools now monitor local weather using hygrometers to determine which of the following Cebuano-language categories applies to their specific environment.
To provide predictability for parents, weather monitoring is conducted daily between 4:00 p. m. and 5:00 p. m. Additionally, the municipal disaster risk management office analyzes data every two to three hours to maintain oversight.
When the "Hinga" level triggers a shift to remote learning, schools provide assignments on paper to accommodate families with limited digital access. Espina stated that while safety is the priority, the administration is focused on ensuring that educational quality does not decline during periods of extreme heat.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.