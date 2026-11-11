Guyana junior chess team records two top-five finishes at Central American and Caribbean Youth Festival

Guyana's junior chess contingent concluded its participation in the XXI Central American and Caribbean Youth Chess Festival in Costa Rica on Saturday, November 7, 2026, securing what the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has designated as the nation's most successful performance in the tournament's history. The delegation of seven players competed across nine rounds of classical play in 12 distinct categories, achieving top-five finishes in two divisions and recording specific victories against higher-rated regional opponents.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Game of chess

In the Under-14 Girls division, Kataleya Sam, who holds the national title in both the U14 and U16 girls' categories, finished in fifth place. Competing with an Elo rating of 1510, Sam accumulated six points, including wins over players with higher ratings. Her final standing was impacted by losses in the fourth, seventh, and ninth rounds to Sofia Lora Molina of Costa Rica (1640), LeFcia Fiorella Gurrero Diaz (1663), and Lili Adriana Garcia Marroquin of Panama (1591), respectively, yet she maintained her position within the top tier of the category.

Sachin Pitamber, a Candidate Master with an Elo rating of 2049, recorded a sixth-place finish in the Under-16 Absolute division. As the second-highest seeded player in his category, Pitamber achieved a score of six points with four wins and four draws. His only defeat occurred in Round 7 against Jarek Pacheco Calderon of Puerto Rico (1867). Despite this result, his performance was noted for its resilience, with the miss from the podium attributed to tie-breaks.

In the Under-18 division, National Junior Champion Kyle Couchman (2010) placed 13th with five points. His score comprised four wins and two draws, highlighted by a victory over Fide Master SebasFan Angulo of Costa Rica (2090). Couchman sustained losses in the second, sixth, and seventh rounds against higher-rated competitors but maintained a competitive record throughout the tournament.

WCM AdiF Joshi, the reigning National Women's Champion (Elo 1700), finished ninth in the Under-16 Girls section with 4.5 points. Her performance featured a tactical consistency against heavily rated regional competition, including a fifth-round win over Mireya Anahi Ponciano Gonzalez of Guatemala (1718). She recorded seven draws in the tournament, though she faced a loss in Round 6 to Diana Camila Bobadilla Deras of Honduras (1632).

Completing the classical play results, Abel Fernandez Ciria, the National U14 Open Champion, finished 28th in the U14 Absolute division with 4.5 points. Vir Narine placed 37th in the U12 Absolute division with four points, while Mark Defreitas, the delegation's youngest participant, recorded 2.5 points to finish 38th in the U10 category.

Beyond the classical format, Mark Defreitas served as the sole Guyanese entrant in the Rapid and Blitz competitions organized by the Costa Rican Chess Federation. He secured seventh place in the Rapid event with six points and scored four points in the Blitz section, facing rated opponents in both formats.

Anand Raghunauth, President of the GCF, stated that the expanded pool of junior talent in Guyana has reached a threshold where international competition offers viable opportunities for medal contention. He emphasized that the federation's mandate includes fostering player growth both nationally and internationally, expressing confidence that Guyana will achieve prominent results at future Central American and Caribbean Games. Mrs. Fernandez Ciria served as the Head of Delegation for the trip.