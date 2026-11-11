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Guyana education ministry signs industrial training MoUs with construction and oil sector firms

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The Ministry of Education's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Unit formally executed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday, establishing structured industrial training frameworks for students at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) and the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC). The agreements, signed at the ministry's boardroom at 26 Brickdam, Georgetown, bind specific private-sector partners to provide practical exposure and resources for trainees, aligning institutional curricula with current market demands.

Handshake of partners
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Handshake of partners

Under the first agreement, Region Six-based Raffik & Sons Construction Inc. is authorised to host NATI students in Engineering, Business, and Building disciplines. The partnership mandates site visits, live demonstrations, presentations, and internships. Additionally, the construction firm has committed to collaborating with NATI to adjust its curriculum, ensuring that the instructional content reflects the specific skill sets currently required by employers in the construction sector.

The second agreement links GITC with NTS Amega Atlantic Inc., a supplier to Guyana's oil and gas industry. This MoU provisions industrial attachments for GITC trainees, with NTS Amega Atlantic Inc. responsible for supplying necessary tools, equipment, and personal protective gear. The company will also facilitate workshops and guest lectures. A key procedural element of this arrangement is the provision of a daily stipend and insurance coverage for participating students during their attachment periods.

Dr Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical), stated that these endorsements are consistent with the national TVET policy, which prioritises collaboration with the private sector to maximise hands-on learning. He noted that the objective is to facilitate a direct transition from training programs into emerging professional sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Naresh Sookoo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Raffik & Sons Construction Inc.; Fiona Rassoul, Principal of NATI; and Dexter Cornette, Administrator of GITC. The Ministry of Education describes these MoUs as the latest additions to a series of private-sector collaborations formalised by the TVET Unit in 2026, aiming to bridge the gap between academic instruction and industrial application.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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