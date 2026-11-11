GBTI launches CARE framework with $4.8m hospital donation

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has formally launched its corporate social responsibility framework, branded as the GBTI CARE initiative, to coincide with the institution's 190th anniversary. The announcement, made on November 10, 2026, establishes a structured approach to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and public awareness, moving beyond ad-hoc charitable activities to a defined strategic program.

GBTI CARE is underpinned by four specific pillars: Community, Awareness, Responsibility, and Empowerment. According to the bank, this framework is designed to guide investments in social development and ensure that partnerships with local organizations and communities yield measurable, long-term benefits. The initiative represents a shift in how the bank operationalizes its social commitment, aligning it with broader goals of sustainable national development.

Chairman Suresh Beharry emphasized that the measure of the bank's success extends beyond financial performance to the tangible impact on society. He stated that as Guyana undergoes significant economic transformation, the institution bears a responsibility to ensure that growth remains inclusive and beneficial to future generations. Beharry urged stakeholders to view CARE not merely as a corporate program, but as an operationalization of the values that guide the bank's daily decision-making.

CEO Shawn Gurcharran reinforced that the initiative complements the bank's traditional banking operations. He noted that while GBTI continues to prioritize technological innovation and access to financial services, CARE provides a dedicated structure for extending its impact into community welfare. This dual focus allows the bank to maintain its role as a financial driver while actively contributing to social infrastructure.

To demonstrate immediate execution of the new strategy, GBTI announced the first project under the CARE program: a $4.8 million contribution to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. This funding is allocated specifically for the refurbishment of the hospital's GBTI Room. This inaugural project serves as a concrete example of the program's objective to deliver tangible improvements in healthcare infrastructure and quality of life for communities across Guyana.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the bank's 190-year history, reinforcing its legacy of service alongside its financial operations. By institutionalizing its social commitments through the CARE framework, GBTI aims to sustain its connection to the Guyanese people while supporting the nation's ongoing development trajectory.