CANU seizes 226 kg of cannabis and shotgun in Guyana operations

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has conducted a series of enforcement operations across Region Six, resulting in the seizure of more than 226 kilograms of cannabis, a shotgun, and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Pistol and cartridges on a wooden surface

Timeline of Seizures

The operations began on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at High Dam, Angoy's Avenue, New Amsterdam. During this intervention, CANU ranks intercepted a motor vehicle and arrested one man after discovering 1.586 kilograms of cannabis concealed in three yellow bags.

On November 5, acting on intelligence, officers carried out searches of multiple properties at Sand Hills, Berbice River. These searches led to the discovery of 186.8 kilograms of ganja distributed across several bags, along with a shotgun and 110 12-gauge cartridges. No arrests were recorded during this specific operation.

Further Interceptions and Arrests

The enforcement drive continued on Saturday, November 7, when a resident of Islington, East Bank, Berbice, was intercepted with 17 kilograms of cannabis found within a vehicle.

The most recent action took place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne. CANU officials stopped and searched a boat, uncovering 21.358 kilograms of marijuana stored in white salt bags. Three individuals were arrested during the search.

The suspects currently remain in custody and are assisting investigators as the agency works to determine the origins and intended destination of the illicit substances and weaponry.