Kyrgyzstan proposed banning apartment sales before completion of the zero cycle

Kyrgyzstan's construction industry has raised concerns regarding a proposed ban on the sale of apartments before the completion of the "zero cycle" (the foundation and underground work). Industry representatives argue that restricting sales at this early stage could severely curtail the financing available for new projects, potentially increasing the risk of unfinished buildings.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Construction of a residential complex

The primary concern centers on the funding mechanism for residential developments. By prohibiting sales during the initial phase of construction, developers would lose a critical source of early-stage capital. Industry experts suggest that without these funds, many projects may lack the necessary liquidity to reach completion, thereby creating a new wave of stagnant construction sites.

To mitigate these risks, construction professionals have proposed the introduction of a transition period to allow the market to adapt. They also suggest developing alternative methods for attracting investment and financing to replace the current model of early sales while still ensuring buyer protection.